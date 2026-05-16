Greece Plans Tough New Rules for E-Scooters

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The Greek government is preparing sweeping new measures targeting electric scooters and road safety, including a complete ban on scooter use by minors and stricter regulations for adult riders.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis outlined the proposed changes during an interview with public broadcaster ERTNews, where he also addressed university security, traffic congestion in Athens and crime prevention policies.

According to the minister, the upcoming legislation will introduce a much stricter framework for electric scooters, which have become increasingly popular in urban areas. The measures will reportedly include mandatory speed limiters, insurance requirements and identification registration for every scooter.

Municipal authorities will also be given the power to regulate how many scooters can operate in specific areas.

“We cannot continue witnessing children being injured on a daily basis,” the minister said, describing unrestricted scooter use as dangerous for both riders and pedestrians.

The proposed rules would completely prohibit minors from using electric scooters. Adult users, meanwhile, would face tighter operating restrictions, including bans on riding on high-speed roads.

The minister also called for tougher action against ATV-style vehicles, commonly known in Greece as “γουρούνες” or “quads,” particularly on the country’s islands where they are widely rented by tourists. He described the vehicles as highly dangerous and argued that stricter controls — or even a broader ban — are necessary.

Addressing road safety more broadly, Chrisochoidis stressed a “zero tolerance” approach toward helmet violations and unlicensed driving.

The minister also presented a new traffic management initiative for Athens, known as the “Kombos” plan, which will involve around 150 police officers, drones and real-time traffic monitoring systems aimed at easing congestion on major roads.

On university security, he said controlled access systems and enhanced safety measures are needed following recent clashes linked to student elections. However, he argued that a dedicated university police force is unnecessary.

“There is no need for university police. What universities need is security,” he said, adding that campus occupations are no longer taking place in Greece.

The minister further referred to ongoing police operations targeting criminal activity in several areas of the country, saying authorities are carrying out daily actions involving weapons, drugs and electricity theft investigations.

Source: tovima.com