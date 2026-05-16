Greece Urges Citizens to Replace Old ID Card

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Greece is moving ahead with the nationwide rollout of new digital identity cards, with authorities urging citizens holding older-style IDs to begin the replacement process before current documents expire.

Under European Regulation 2019/1157, identity cards that do not include a machine-readable zone will no longer be valid after August 3, 2026. Citizens using older documents are therefore required to replace them within the specified timeframe.

The new IDs are designed with upgraded security features and enhanced digital capabilities aimed at simplifying identification procedures and public transactions.

Costs and Requirements

The cost for issuing a new identity card remains relatively low. Applicants must pay a €10 electronic fee, which covers production, printing and secure delivery of the document.

Large families are eligible for a reduced €5 fee upon presentation of the required documentation. In addition, applicants must provide a €0.50 police stamp attached to the application.

Authorities stressed that all electronic fees must be paid before citizens attend their appointment at the police station.

New Digital Appointment System

Demand for the new IDs has increased following the introduction of Greece’s Personal Identification Number system, which prompted the government to extend deadlines for citizens wishing to customize certain digits of their number.

To manage the higher volume of applications, the Ministry of Digital Governance introduced a fully digital appointment platform aimed at reducing waiting times and easing pressure on police departments.

Citizens can now schedule appointments online by selecting the issuing authority based on their permanent or temporary residence, as well as choosing an available date and time.

Personal information is automatically retrieved through national registries, significantly reducing paperwork. Applicants can also update their details during the process if necessary.

Once the booking is completed, citizens receive a confirmation email containing appointment details and contact information for the issuing authority. Appointments can be modified or canceled up to one hour before the scheduled time, while reminder notifications are also sent automatically.

What Happens in Case of Loss or Theft

Authorities said that citizens whose identity cards are lost or stolen should immediately contact the relevant issuing authority by phone in order to arrange an urgent replacement appointment.

Source: tovima.com