Road Safety Smart Pedestrian Crossings Installed in Piraeus

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The Attica Region, in cooperation with the Municipality of Piraeus, has installed 16 smart pedestrian crossings at key locations across the city, aimed at improving road safety and reducing accident risk, the municipality announced.

The crossings are equipped with an LED lighting system that activates only when a pedestrian presses a dedicated button, alerting drivers in real time. Each crossing features LED lighting both above and within the crossing surface, illuminated signage, and sensors, while also recording traffic data, including pedestrian and vehicle movements. The system is designed to operate in an energy-efficient manner, activating only on demand.

The smart crossings were installed at high foot-traffic locations, including outside schools, hospitals, and busy arterial roads, with the aim of improving safety for students, patients, and the general public.