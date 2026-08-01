Rent Payments: No More Cash Starting October 1

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Major changes are coming to rent payments in Greece. From October 1, 2026, all residential and commercial property leases must be settled exclusively through the banking system, in a move aimed at tackling tax evasion.

The six-month adjustment period granted earlier is now ending, and landlords and tenants alike must comply with the new rules or face fines and penalties.

The new rent rules

Starting in October, every rent payment, whether for a primary residence, student housing, or a commercial property, must be paid through a bank account. Payments can be made via bank transfer through e-banking, and the bank transaction itself will serve as the only valid proof of payment.

Tenants who continue paying rent in cash will lose their annual rent rebate, along with any housing support or benefit tied to their lease.

Landlords who keep collecting rent “by hand” will lose the 5% deduction on their rental income, resulting in a higher tax bill.

The new framework is designed to curb tax evasion on rental income. Through the Property Ownership and Management Registry (MIDA), the tax authority (AADE) will be able to automatically cross-check bank payments against lease agreements and tax returns, making it easier to identify undeclared or under-declared rental income.

The penalties

For tenants, failing to comply with the new system means that even those who meet the income and other eligibility criteria will lose access to the available benefits.

These include the annual rent rebate of up to 800 euros for a primary residence, which increases by 50 euros for each dependent child, along with other housing assistance programs.

For landlords, collecting rent in cash means losing the automatic 5% deduction on gross rental income. That deduction is currently granted without requiring any supporting documents, and serves as a standard allowance for maintenance and repair costs.