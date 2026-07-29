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Greece’s Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 8% in June

Greece’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 8% in June, but remained well below the 9.2% recorded a year earlier

English Edition 29.07.2026, 20:35
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Greece’s Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 8% in June
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Greece’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 8% in June 2026, marking a significant improvement from the 9.2% recorded in the same month a year earlier, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). However, the rate edged up from 7.8% in May, representing a marginal monthly increase of 0.2 percentage points.

According to ELSTAT’s Labor Force Survey, the number of employed people reached 4,389,230, up by 53,413, or 1.2%, compared with June 2025. On a monthly basis, employment increased by 16,465 people, or 0.4%.

The number of unemployed stood at 381,769, down by 58,363, or 13.3%, year-on-year. Compared with May 2026, however, unemployment increased by 12,345 people, or 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the number of people under the age of 75 who were outside the labor force — neither working nor actively seeking employment — stood at 2,941,499. Their number fell by 36,988, or 1.2%, compared with June 2025, and by 33,042, or 1.1%, from the previous month.

Gender and Age Divide

Unemployment continues to show a significant gender gap. The unemployment rate among men stood at 6%, while the rate for women remained considerably higher at 10.4%.

Among young people aged 15 to 24, unemployment rose to 19.5%, from 18.6% in June 2025. For those aged 25 to 74, however, the rate fell to 7.3%, from 8.6% a year earlier.

ELSTAT noted that the monthly figures are seasonally adjusted and may be revised as new data are incorporated and the quarterly results of the Labor Force Survey are finalized.

Source: tovima.com

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