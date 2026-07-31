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Greece Launches Ergani App for Instant Digital Hiring

Greece launches the Ergani app, enabling employers to hire staff from their phones while workers can review and digitally accept contracts

English Edition 31.07.2026, 20:14
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Greece Launches Ergani App for Instant Digital Hiring
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The Greek Ministry of Labor and Social Security has launched the new Ergani app, allowing employers to hire staff directly from their mobile phones in a move designed to speed up recruitment for urgent needs and reduce bureaucracy.

At the same time, the myErgani app has been upgraded, enabling employees to receive immediate notification of proposed employment contracts, review their terms and accept them electronically.

Available free of charge for smartphones through the App Store and Google Play, the new employer app allows businesses to conclude employment contracts lasting up to two days. The service is aimed particularly at companies facing unexpected staffing shortages or temporary increases in workload.

The entire process is completed digitally through a secure, user-friendly platform. Employers enter the essential details of the job, including the employee’s position, working days and hours, pay and insurance information.

The employee then receives a notification through the upgraded myErgani app and can review all the agreed terms of the contract. Once the employee accepts them, the contract is signed digitally and the employer completes the submission.

Upon finalization, the ERGANI II information system is updated automatically, eliminating the need for additional declarations regarding the start or end of employment.

The new service was introduced under the “Fair Work for All” law and establishes a unified digital procedure replacing three separate filings: the notification of commencement of employment, the declaration of digitally organized working time and the notification of termination of a fixed-term contract.

The system also records actual working time more accurately, strengthening transparency and enhancing protections for employees while simplifying administrative procedures for employers.

Source: tovima.com

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