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ECB Unveils Final Designs for New Euro Banknotes

The ECB has unveiled 10 designs for the euro’s next banknote series, featuring figures such as Maria Callas and Leonardo da Vinci.

English Edition 30.07.2026, 21:15
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The European Central Bank (ECB) has entered the final stage of its redesign of euro banknotes, unveiling the 10 shortlisted proposals and inviting citizens across the bloc to have their say in selecting the new series.

The initiative marks a new chapter for the euro’s banknotes and will bring a definitive end to the €500 note, which will not be reissued after the public consultation and citizens’ vote conclude on September 21. The redesign will also represent the first comprehensive change to the banknotes’ visual identity since the euro was introduced in 2002.

The shortlisted designs are centered on two themes: “European Culture” and “Rivers and Birds,” highlighting the continent’s cultural heritage and natural wealth.

Under the “European Culture” theme, Greek opera legend Maria Callas is proposed for the €5 note, while Ludwig van Beethoven features on the €10, Marie Curie on the €20, Miguel de Cervantes on the €50, Leonardo da Vinci on the €100 and writer and peace activist Bertha von Suttner on the €200.

The selection process was highly competitive. More than 1,200 designers from across Europe applied to take part, with 25 ultimately chosen to develop full design proposals based on one or both of the themes set by the ECB.

The submissions were assessed by an independent panel of 21 experts nominated by national central banks. The panel brought together specialists from a range of fields, including graphic design, history, communications and neuroscience.

The final shortlist also has a distinctly Greek connection. One of the 10 proposals was created by Greek graphic designer Myrsini Vardopoulou, whose work stood out in the demanding Europe-wide competition.

The public consultation is already underway and will remain open until September 21, giving European citizens a direct role in shaping the appearance of the next generation of euro banknotes.

Source: tovima.com

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