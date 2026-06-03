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Govt Eyes Tougher Rules for E-Scooters, ATVs, Rental Vehicles

Draft legislation would ban minors from using e-scooters, tighten ATV rental requirements, mandate stricter safety controls and expand oversight of rental operators as authorities seek to curb accidents ahead of the summer tourism season

English Edition 03.06.2026, 21:45
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Govt Eyes Tougher Rules for E-Scooters, ATVs, Rental Vehicles
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Less than a year after the introduction of a revised traffic code, Greece’s transport ministry is preparing a new package of road-safety measures aimed at tightening regulations on electric scooters, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and rental motorcycles, amid growing concern over accidents involving such alternative forms of mobility.

The measures, expected to be included in a draft bill due to enter public consultation in the coming weeks, form part of a broader government effort to reduce traffic fatalities and improve road safety ahead of the peak summer tourism season.

Among the most significant changes under consideration is a complete ban on the use of electric scooters by minors. Officials argue that the rapid growth of e-scooter use among teens has outpaced existing safeguards, with many young riders using the vehicles on public roads without adequate knowledge of traffic regulations or safety risks.

The ministry is also examining mandatory insurance coverage for all legally operated electric scooters, seeking to address a regulatory gap that has become increasingly evident as scooter usage expands in urban areas.

Particular attention is being focused on ATVs, known in Greece as “gourounes,”, Greek for “sows”, which remain especially popular in tourist destinations and islands. Under the proposed framework, ATV rentals would be restricted to drivers who have held a standard car licence for at least five years. The measure would effectively raise the minimum rental age to around 23 and could be supplemented by a formal age threshold, potentially set at 25.

The move follows a series of serious accidents involving ATVs in recent years, particularly on islands where visitors frequently rent the vehicles despite having little or no previous experience operating them. Road-safety experts have long argued that ATVs require specialized handling skills and can become unstable when driven improperly.

The draft legislation would also strengthen oversight of rental companies. Businesses would face stricter checks to ensure customers possess valid driving licences and receive protective helmets before taking possession of motorcycles, scooters or ATVs. Authorities are expected to intensify inspections during the summer season, when demand for rental vehicles typically surges.

The proposals build on a broader road-safety agenda pursued by the government over recent months. Recent initiatives have focused on tougher penalties for dangerous driving, wider deployment of enforcement technologies, stricter controls on repeat offenders and measures aimed at reducing Greece’s persistently high rate of traffic fatalities. Policymakers have repeatedly argued that improving driver behavior and strengthening enforcement are essential if the country is to meet European road-safety targets.

The bill also includes a provision allowing motorcyclists who lost their licences for riding machines beyond their permitted licence category to regain driving privileges sooner if they obtain the appropriate upgraded licence.

Source: tovima.com

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