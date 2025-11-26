Lebanon and Cyprus Sign Maritime Deal for Potential Gas Exploration

Lebanon and Cyprus signed a historic maritime demarcation deal on Wednesday, marking a major step toward offshore energy cooperation and potential exploration of gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at Lebanon’s presidential palace. Both leaders highlighted that the pact signals deeper cooperation between Lebanon, EU-member Cyprus, and the wider European Union.

“This is a historical agreement, concluding an issue pending for many years and now look forward to what our countries can jointly create,” Christodoulides said.

The two countries initially reached a preliminary understanding on their offshore maritime zones in 2007. However, ratification in Lebanon was delayed for years. Progress resumed last month when Lebanese Energy Minister Joseph Saddi visited Cyprus to discuss energy collaboration, following cabinet approval of the boundary agreement.

Today is a historic day. Cyprus and Lebanon take a major step in deepening 🇨🇾🇱🇧 longstanding excellent relations, and strengthen regional stability, firmly anchored on international law and UNCLOS. After almost two decades we sign the final text of the Exclusive Economic Zone… pic.twitter.com/NiwnxerllB — NikosChristodoulides (@Christodulides) November 26, 2025

Lebanon’s maritime borders with Israel were previously delineated under a U.S.-brokered deal in 2022. With the new agreement with Cyprus, Syria remains the only neighbouring country with which Lebanon has yet to finalize its sea boundaries.

Officials hope that offshore gas and oil discoveries could generate much-needed state revenue and stimulate economic activity, helping Lebanon recover from its 2019 financial collapse and longstanding energy shortages. To date, however, no commercially viable resources have been found in Lebanon’s offshore blocks.

The maritime deal sets the stage for potential exploration and further cooperation between Lebanon and Cyprus, while also reinforcing Lebanon’s engagement with European partners on energy and economic initiatives.

Source: tovima.com