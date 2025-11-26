Greece’s Luxury Housing Market Enters a New League

Interest in Greek real estate is accelerating at a remarkable pace, with the country emerging as a serious contender in the Mediterranean’s high-end property arena. A new report by Greece Sotheby’s International Realty offers one of the most detailed snapshots to date of this expanding market, combining a survey of ultra-high-net-worth investors with verified transaction data totaling 550 million euros.

The annual volume of luxury property sales in Greece is now estimated at 1 billion euros underscoring the sector’s significant room for growth. Investor appetite is strong: 63% of respondents say they intend to buy in Greece, though many are also exploring Italy, France and Spain. Competition is fierce, and long-term value increasingly hinges on infrastructure, regulatory stability and environmental sustainability.

International buyers make up 67% of those surveyed, led by investors from the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Greek buyers account for the remaining 33%. According to Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, Greece has now achieved price levels comparable to mature markets such as Mallorca and Ibiza, while still holding only a 2% share of the regional luxury market—an indicator of vast untapped potential.

Price comparisons show how dramatically Greece has climbed the ranks. Corfu’s average of 8,900 euros per square meter is approaching Mallorca’s 9,900 euros, while Mykonos (10,800 euros) is nearly aligned with Ibiza (11,600 euros). The Peloponnese now competes with Tuscany, and the Athenian Riviera at 10,500 euros per square meter is edging toward Dubai. Beyond the Mediterranean, islands like Tinos and Paros command prices higher than Miami, while the Hamptons sit only slightly above popular Greek destinations.

Today’s luxury buyer is well-informed, selective and typically between 45 and 64 years old, with a median budget of 2.5 million euros. Greek buyers often favor the Athenian Riviera, northern Athens suburbs and the Cyclades; international buyers show a clear preference for the Cyclades, the Ionian Islands and Crete.

The study highlights a growing buyer type—the “Romantic Affluent,” modern investors who value authenticity, design purity, and a deep connection to nature. For them, luxury is defined less by scale and more by harmony, experience, and a strong sense of place.

Source: tovima.com