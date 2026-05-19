Greece Investment to Secure EU Gallium Supply

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A strategic investment has been approved that positions Greece to produce enough gallium to cover 100% of the European Union’s needs, marking a significant development in Europe’s critical raw materials strategy.

The decision was endorsed by a government inter-ministerial committee responsible for strategic investments, confirming a project valued at €340 million.

Critical material for advanced technologies

Gallium is classified as a critical raw material due to its use in a wide range of high-tech applications. It plays a key role in the production of semiconductors, defense systems, artificial intelligence technologies, and next-generation photovoltaic systems.

Its importance has grown in recent years as global demand for advanced electronics and clean energy technologies has increased, making secure supply chains a strategic priority for the European Union.

Strengthening industrial capacity and jobs

According to government officials, the investment is expected to strengthen Greece’s industrial base and generate high-value employment opportunities.

Beyond its national impact, the project is also presented as a flagship European initiative aimed at improving supply security and reinforcing the continent’s economic and geopolitical resilience.

Alignment with EU strategic goals

The project aligns with broader European Union objectives on critical raw materials and strategic autonomy, which seek to reduce dependency on external suppliers for materials essential to modern industry and defense.

Officials noted that the initiative contributes directly to enhancing Europe’s competitiveness and long-term supply chain stability in key sectors.

Source: tovima.com