Bloomberg: Turkey Moves to Legislate ‘Blue Homeland’; Athens Dismisses Expansionist Narrative

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Bloomberg on Friday echoed numerous press reports out of Turkey over the recent period claiming that the Erdogan administration will submit legislation formally codifying its revisionist “Blue Homeland” (Mavi Vatan) doctrine into domestic law.

Such a move, if it proves true, would aggravate tensions with Greece and Cyprus, among others, over maritime claims in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, as Athens has repeatedly cited baseless Turkish claims regarding maritime law over the past half century.

The proposed legislation would reportedly define Turkish maritime jurisdiction zones and reinforce Ankara’s long-standing positions on “grey zones” in the Aegean, continental shelf interpretations outside the core of UNCLOS provisions and the 2019 Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum – which Athens, the EU and other regional countries consider as baseless and illegal.

Greek officials have responded by stressing that unilateral maritime claims carry no legal standing under international law. Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis this week, in fact, stressed any attempt to impose maritime boundaries outside internationally recognized legal frameworks is “bound to fail,” emphasizing that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) reflects binding customary international law, regardless of whether Turkey has ratified it.

Athens has consistently maintained that Greek islands possess full sovereign and maritime rights, including entitlement to continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) provisions under international law. Greek officials also reject Turkish references to “gray zones” in the Aegean, arguing that sovereignty over the islands is clearly defined by international treaties.

Greek media also have linked the proposed legislation to broader Turkish revisionist claims in the region, particularly following recent tensions involving maritime activity between Astypalaia and Kos and the submission of maritime spatial zones to the EU.

In the past, diplomatic circles and geopolitical experts on the Greek side have increasingly – and often mockingly – linked Ankara’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine to a concept derisively called “turkography”, namely, a deeper effort by official Turkey to institutionalize revisionist geopolitical narratives through domestic law, combining naval strategy, energy claims and historical identity into a unified doctrine.

Athens maintains that such approaches cannot override the treaty-based international legal order governing sovereignty and maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

Source: tovima.com