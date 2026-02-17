Second Violanta Factory Temporarily Closed After Explosion

Greek authorities have temporarily shut down the second factory of Violanta as part of an ongoing investigation into safety violations, missing permits, and potential negligence linked to a deadly explosion at the company’s main facility.

The explosion at the first Violanta plant, estimated to have the force of 185 kilograms of TNT, has led to the owner’s arrest and the escalation of charges to felony manslaughter, highlighting the severity of the incident. Authorities are now scrutinizing operations at the second plant, including permits, storage tanks, and reports of propane odors.

Safety and Permit Concerns

Investigations have revealed multiple unresolved issues: the operational permit status of the second factory remains unclear, and storage tanks were reportedly moved only two meters “on paper,” raising serious safety questions. A surveyor involved in the facility confirmed that the original measurements of the tanks date back to 2018 and claimed no financial permit revisions were ever made until 2025.

“There was no change in the rear tanks; everything was as documented in 2018,” the surveyor said. Regarding a neglected basement, he added that the area was unused, moldy, and locked, emphasizing that declaring it would not have prevented gas hazards.

Evidence of Negligence

Supplementary reports include around 15 statements indicating strong propane odors at the facility as early as June, highlighting the risks to workers and neighbors. The owner is also being questioned for refusing a €30,000 budget for pipe repairs and for possible construction flaws.

There are also concerns about so-called “phantom inspections,” as official inspections should occur every five years, but records suggest the plant was only superficially checked during construction activities.

Legal Implications

The upgrade of charges to felony manslaughter opens the possibility of a life sentence for the company’s owner. Lawyers representing victims’ families stress that “the entire factory did not have a proper operating license,” intensifying demands for a full investigation into the plant’s legality and safety procedures.