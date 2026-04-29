Alter Ego Media: Explosive profit growth and strong footprint following listing on the Stock Exchange

Strong growth momentum and a significant improvement in profitability were recorded for 2025 by Alter Ego Media, confirming its strategy of evolving into a comprehensive media and entertainment group. The first fiscal year following the company’s listing on the Main Market of the Euronext Athens Stock Exchange was accompanied by impressive performance across all key financial indicators.

The consolidated turnover amounted to €140.1 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to 2024, with key growth drivers being both the publishing sector, and broadcasting and content production activities. In particular, publishing recorded a 25.6% increase, reaching €48.3 million, while the broadcasting & content creation segment strengthened by 5.3%, reaching €90.5 million.

Even more impressive was the profitability picture. EBITDA stood at €53.7 million, marking a 15% increase, while operating profits (EBIT) surged by 70.9% to €29.2 million. Net profits recorded an 80.8% increase, reaching €19.7 million, reflecting both operating leverage and investment efficiency.

At the same time, the Group’s balance sheet appears strong, with equity of €145.7 million and net cash of €43.7 million, providing significant flexibility for the implementation of its investment plan.

Acceleration of investments after the IPO

Of decisive importance for the Group’s course was the successful public offering and listing on the Stock Exchange, through which net proceeds of €50.8 million were raised. By the end of 2025, the majority of these funds (€35.1 million) had already been deployed, with emphasis on acquisitions and equity participations in businesses, as well as content production and the acquisition of intellectual property rights.

The full utilization of the capital is expected to be completed within the first half of 2026, further strengthening the Group’s footprint in new activities.

Value distribution to shareholders

The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend of €0.03 per share, as well as a capital return of €0.09 per share, while also providing the option of dividend reinvestment through the relevant program. This dual move indicates the strong financial position and the commitment to value creation for shareholders.

Statement from management

The CEO of Alter Ego Media, Mr. Ioannis Vrentzos, stated: “2025 was a year of strong growth for Alter Ego Media, during which we consistently and successfully implemented our investment plan. Our strategic objective is the transformation of the Group from a traditional media organization into a modern, diversified, creative ecosystem operating at the intersection of journalism and entertainment, digital content and live experience, as well as Greek creativity and an international audience.

The successful implementation of our investment plan lays the foundations for our future growth, which is based on four key pillars: publishing, broadcasting, content creation, and live entertainment.

For 2026, the maturation of our investments is expected to further strengthen the operational and commercial momentum of the Group. At the same time, the full consolidation of the financial results of Newsit, TLIFE, and Stages Network for the entire year, as well as More.gr for ten months, is expected to contribute substantially to the further strengthening of our consolidated financial results.”