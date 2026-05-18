How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea

Athens is moving ahead with a vast new marine park in the Southern Cyclades, reshaping fishing, construction and environmental protections across strategically sensitive areas of the Aegean while reinforcing its maritime sovereignty claims

English Edition 18.05.2026, 08:45
Σχολιάστε
How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

In the heart of the Aegean Sea, a maritime region where environmental initiatives are often viewed through the lens of broader geopolitical sensitivities, Greece’s proposed “National Marine Park of the South Aegean – Southern Cyclades” aims to reshape land use and environmental protection across extensive island and marine zones.

The new framework, which has already been circulated by the office of Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou to the relevant ministries for signatures, introduces a total ban on trawling and other dragged fishing gear, imposes restrictions on both professional and recreational fishing, and limits large-scale technical projects and infrastructure development within environmentally sensitive areas.

At the core of the Natura-protected zones, areas will remain effectively inaccessible to human intervention, while more moderate land uses are proposed for peripheral zones.

As a result, the so-called Sustainable Natural Resource Management Areas, where the protection framework is more flexible compared to stricter areas, are expected to absorb the majority of permitted activities and development projects.

Within those zones, construction of new homes, tourist accommodations, and infrastructure projects will be allowed, a provision linked to recent legislation that opened the door for urban development on up to 20% of these areas.

The Islands Included in the New Marine Park

The proposed Aegean marine park includes off-plan island areas across the Southern Cyclades and Natura-protected zones on larger islands such as Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros, Sikinos, Santorini, Anafi, Amorgos, Irakleia, Schinoussa, Koufonisia, Kinaros and Levita, together with their surrounding marine areas.

The draft Presidential Decree defines 196 protection zones, including:

  • seven Absolute Nature Protection Zones,
  • 103 Nature Protection Zones,
  • 18 Habitat and Species Conservation Zones,
  • and 68 Sustainable Natural Resource Management Zones.

“The establishment of national marine parks — while work is also progressing on the decree for the Ionian Marine Park — constitutes a substantial reform for the integrated management of maritime space,” Papastavrou told Greek newspaper TO VIMA.

He added that “Greece is becoming Europe’s leading country in marine environmental protection, exercising its sovereign rights in practice while contributing to European and international biodiversity and marine conservation goals.”

The Strictest Protection Core

The rules proposed for the Absolute Nature Protection Zones are exceptionally restrictive.

On the islets of Megas and Mikros Avelas, as well as the steep rocky coasts of Irakleia, no permanent or supporting infrastructure will be permitted.

In other zones — including critical monk seal breeding areas such as the Blue Waters of Polyaigos, the capes of Agios Georgios and Gerakia on Kimolos, and northern Anafi — only facilities related to ecosystem protection, management, and scientific research will be considered compatible.

Similarly, the Nature Protection Zones, which cover broader land and marine areas of high ecological importance, will remain under a strict — though not absolute — protection regime.

In 35 of these zones, including the islets of Palaia and Nea Kameni near Santorini, parts of Kimolos, Milos, and Amorgos, as well as the steep eastern coasts of Folegandros, numerous activities will be prohibited, including cafés, aquaculture facilities, road construction, floating leisure structures, and more.

In another 36 zones, covering Posidonia seagrass meadows around Milos, Anafi, and Amorgos, as well as marine and coastal areas extending up to 50 meters from the shoreline, aquaculture, seaplane bases, desalination units, and even the collection of plants or shells will be banned.

Floating infrastructure and marine leisure facilities will also be prohibited, with the exception of the Posidonia meadows near Santorini’s Akrotiri.

Special Coastal and Marine Management Areas

The Habitat and Species Conservation Zones mainly include coastal and marine areas surrounding the larger islands, areas extending beyond 1.5 nautical miles from the coastlines of smaller islets, and fishing shelters at Palaia and Nea Kameni near Santorini.

In general, sports facilities, mining activities, renewable energy installations, and similar projects will not be permitted there.

At the two fishing shelters, the creation of seaplane infrastructure will also be prohibited.

More broadly, free anchoring will remain allowed within port zones — except where Posidonia meadows or reefs are present.

In parts of western and southern Milos, construction and tourism development will face strict limitations affecting accommodations, restaurants, parking facilities, and mining activity.

Regarding energy infrastructure, photovoltaic systems, geothermal energy, and energy transmission networks will receive approval, while wind farms will be excluded.

Conditional Development in “Flexible” Zones

The Sustainable Natural Resource Management Areas— known as “Zone D” areas — contain the park’s most flexible regulatory framework, where many land uses may be approved under specific conditions and depending on location.

In the southeastern section of Gramvousa (north-western Crete), repairs and maintenance of existing buildings will be permitted, subject to restrictions on exterior lighting.

On sandy beaches such as Nikouria near Amorgos, seasonal beach bars may operate if already licensed, along with umbrellas and sunbeds.

In several peripheral Natura zones — including eastern Folegandros, eastern and western Sikinos, and areas around Ios — aquaculture development may be allowed even at distances shorter than 200 meters from Posidonia seagrass meadows.

At the same time, port infrastructure projects are planned, including the expansion of the port at Katapola on Amorgos and installations at Ambourdechtaki on Milos.

On Amorgos, the framework also allows for the construction of a fishing shelter and traditional boatyard at Kalotaritissa, as well as maintenance work on existing piers.

In agricultural areas and beaches across northern and southern Milos, Kimolos, and Polyaigos within Zone D areas, various commercial installations and mining activities will be prohibited.

However, residential buildings, restaurants, and tourist accommodations will still be permitted.

In other agricultural areas and sandy beaches on Anafi, Sikinos, Folegandros, Irakleia, and Koufonisia, residential and tourism-related uses will either be restricted or entirely banned, except in some already developed areas on Schinoussa, Irakleia, and southern Kato Koufonisi.

Fishing regulations will apply horizontally throughout the entire marine park through both temporal and geographic restrictions.

Authorities are promoting a ban on professional and recreational fishing within a radius of 0.5 nautical miles from coastlines between April 15 and May 31 each year.

During the rest of the year, fishing will be permitted inside Nature Protection Zones with some exceptions, including Akrotiri Santorini, Gramvousa, Nikouria, and Katapola on Amorgos.

Fishing will also remain allowed around the larger islands of the park and beyond 1.5 nautical miles from the coasts of smaller islets.

Source: tovima.com 

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ουίσκι: Η Nikka της Ιαπωνίας στοιχηματίζει ότι η άνθηση του ιαπωνικού ουίσκι έχει περιθώριο να συνεχιστεί
World

Η Nikka ποντάρει στην άνθηση του ιαπωνικού ουίσκι
Κούβα: Προειδοποιεί ότι τυχόν αμερικανική επέμβαση θα προκαλούσε «μακελειό»
Κόσμος

Προειδοποίηση Αβάνας για «μακελειό» αν επέμβουν οι ΗΠΑ
Μέση Ανατολή: Οι επενδυτικές εταιρείες κοιτάζουν πέρα από τον πόλεμο με το Ιράν
World

Οι επενδυτικές εταιρείες «βλέπουν» πέρα από τον πόλεμο με το Ιράν
NextEra: Συμφωνία 67 δισ. δολ. για την απόκτηση της Dominion Energy
World

Mega deal 67 δισ. δολ. - Η NextEra αποκτά τη Dominion Energy
Wall Street: Πτώση Nasdaq για 2η ημέρα, εντείνεται η υποχώρηση στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο
Wall Street

Πτώση Nasdaq για 2η ημέρα, εντείνεται η υποχώρηση στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο
Πολυτέλεια: «Παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου
World

Η πολυτέλεια «παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Κλωστοϋφαντουργία: Άνοδος και πτώση της άλλοτε κραταιής οικογένειας Ακκά
Business

Νέο σφυρί για «Κλωστήρια Θράκης» - Το χρονικό πτώσης του ομίλου

Το χρονικό της κατάρρευσης των «Κλωστηρίων Θράκης» - Ποια ήταν επιχειρηματική πορεία του ηγετικού ομίλου στην κλωστοϋφαντουργία

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Πολυτέλεια: «Παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου
World

Η πολυτέλεια «παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου

Το στυλ των αθλητών τένις μετατρέπει τον αθλητισμό στη νέα εμμονή για την πολυτέλεια και τη μόδα

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Χρυσός: Στα 5.400 δολάρια η πρόβλεψη της Goldman Sachs – Αυξάνονται οι αγορές από τις κεντρικές τράπεζες
Commodities

Goldman Sachs: Νέο ράλι στο χρυσό - Στα 5.400 δολ.

Οι αγορές χρυσού από τις κεντρικές τράπεζες προβλέπεται να αυξηθούν και να διαμορφωθούν κατά μέσο όρο στους 60 τόνους μηνιαίως μέσα στο 2026

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Γερμανία: Περνά από την έλλειψη εργατικού δυναμικού στο πάγωμα των προσλήψεων
World

Από την έλλειψη χεριών στο πάγωμα προσλήψεων - Τι αλλάζει στη Γερμανία

Για πρώτη φορά εδώ και 15 χρόνια, η Γερμανία μετρά πάνω από 3 εκατομμύρια ανέργους, σε μια αγορά εργασίας που κάποτε ήταν από τις ισχυρότερες της ευρωζώνης

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Swatch: Αύξηση κερδοφορίας το 2025 – Εξελίξεις στη δικαστική διαμάχη με ανταγωνιστή
Business

Swatch: Ανοδική πορεία το 2025 - Στο φόντο δικαστική διαμάχη

Θετικές επιδόσεις κατέγραψε η The Swatch Group Greece το 2025 - Αισιόδοξες οι προσδοκίες για το υπόλοιπο έτος

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Commerzbank: Απορρίπτει την προσφορά των 37 δισ. ευρώ της UniCredit
World

Commerzbank: "Nein" στην προσφορά 37 δισ. της Unicredit

Η Commerzbank θεωρεί τη συγκεκριμένη προσφορά ως υπερβολικά χαμηλή, ενώ δείχνει ανοιχτή σε νέες προτάσεις - Τι αναφέρουν οι δύο τράπεζες

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Ομόλογα: Γιατί οι επενδυτές πουλάνε κρατικό χρέος
Ομόλογα

Ομόλογα: Γιατί οι επενδυτές πουλάνε κρατικό χρέος

Η ανησυχία για την αναζωπύρωση των πληθωριστικών πιέσεων και το βάρος του δημόσιου χρέους καταλύτες του sell off στα ομόλογα

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Moody’s: Τα 4 σενάρια για τις εκλογές του 2027 στην Ελλάδα
Economy

Καμπανάκι Moody’s: Τα 4 σενάρια για τις εκλογές του 2027

Καμπανάκι Moody’s: Τα 4 σενάρια για τις εκλογές του 2027

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Investors Pile Into PPC’s €4B Share Offering
English Edition

Investors Pile Into PPC’s €4B Share Offering

Greece's dominant power utility launched one of the country's largest-ever equity offerings, targeting €4 billion to fund a sweeping €24.2 billion expansion into renewables, data centers and Central European energy markets through 2030.

Alexandra Tombra
Greece Targets First Offshore Gas Drilling in 50 Years by 2027
English Edition

Greece Targets First Offshore Gas Drilling in 50 Years by 2027

Papastavrou said the consortium estimated that the Block 2 offshore concession could contain up to 270 billion cubic meters of natural gas, potentially generating around 10 billion euros in revenues for the Greek state and taxpayers

Greece Activates AI-Driven Tax Monitoring System for 4.8 Million Debtors
English Edition

Greece Activates AI-Driven Tax Monitoring System for 4.8 Million Debtors

Greece’s tax authority launches the PARE system to monitor debtors using banking, income and asset data

How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea
English Edition

How Greece Is “Locking In” the Aegean Sea

Athens is moving ahead with a vast new marine park in the Southern Cyclades, reshaping fishing, construction and environmental protections across strategically sensitive areas of the Aegean while reinforcing its maritime sovereignty claims

Transport Ministry Eyes Major West Athens Road Overhaul
English Edition

Transport Ministry Eyes Major West Athens Road Overhaul

New interchanges and expanded highway links around the Skaramagas and Schisto industrial zones aim to divert traffic from the gridlocked Kifissos corridor and improve access to Piraeus and western Attica

Greece Warns of Fines for Unregistered Elevators
English Edition

Greece Warns of Fines for Unregistered Elevators

Building owners and property managers have until June 30 to register elevators or face penalties that could reach €5,000, with authorities also warning of possible shutdowns in serious cases

Greece Unveils €150M AI Plan for Small Businesses
English Edition

Greece Unveils €150M AI Plan for Small Businesses

The government says the new funding scheme will help small and medium-sized companies adopt artificial intelligence through training, consulting services and new equipment

Latest News
Ουίσκι: Η Nikka της Ιαπωνίας στοιχηματίζει ότι η άνθηση του ιαπωνικού ουίσκι έχει περιθώριο να συνεχιστεί
World

Η Nikka ποντάρει στην άνθηση του ιαπωνικού ουίσκι

Η Nikka επενδύει 45 εκατομμύρια δολάρια στο αποστακτήριο Yoichi, στοχεύοντας σε πωλήσεις 629,60 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων έως το 2034

Κούβα: Προειδοποιεί ότι τυχόν αμερικανική επέμβαση θα προκαλούσε «μακελειό»
Κόσμος

Προειδοποίηση Αβάνας για «μακελειό» αν επέμβουν οι ΗΠΑ

Τα καύσιμα έχουν εξαντληθεί στην Κούβα και η ηλεκτρική ενέργεια είναι συχνά διαθέσιμη μόνο για μία ή δύο ώρες την ημέρα

Μέση Ανατολή: Οι επενδυτικές εταιρείες κοιτάζουν πέρα από τον πόλεμο με το Ιράν
World

Οι επενδυτικές εταιρείες «βλέπουν» πέρα από τον πόλεμο με το Ιράν

Οι διαχειριστές περιουσιακών στοιχείων και τα hedge funds δηλώνουν ότι παραμένουν προσηλωμένοι στην περιοχή παρά τις τρέχουσες αναταραχές στη Μέση Ανατολή

NextEra: Συμφωνία 67 δισ. δολ. για την απόκτηση της Dominion Energy
World

Mega deal 67 δισ. δολ. - Η NextEra αποκτά τη Dominion Energy

Η συμφωνία συγχώνευσης ανάμεσα στη NextEra και τη Dominion Energy δημιουργει μια απο τις μεγαλύτερες εταιρειες ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας στον κόσμο

Wall Street: Πτώση Nasdaq για 2η ημέρα, εντείνεται η υποχώρηση στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο
Wall Street

Πτώση Nasdaq για 2η ημέρα, εντείνεται η υποχώρηση στον τεχνολογικό κλάδο

Ο δείκτης Nasdaq στον οποίο συμμετέχουν πολλές εταιρείες τεχνολογίας, σημείωσε πτώση 1,2% στη Wall Street

Πολυτέλεια: «Παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου
World

Η πολυτέλεια «παίζει» στα καλύτερα γήπεδα τένις του κόσμου

Το στυλ των αθλητών τένις μετατρέπει τον αθλητισμό στη νέα εμμονή για την πολυτέλεια και τη μόδα

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Κλωστοϋφαντουργία: Άνοδος και πτώση της άλλοτε κραταιής οικογένειας Ακκά
Business

Νέο σφυρί για «Κλωστήρια Θράκης» - Το χρονικό πτώσης του ομίλου

Το χρονικό της κατάρρευσης των «Κλωστηρίων Θράκης» - Ποια ήταν επιχειρηματική πορεία του ηγετικού ομίλου στην κλωστοϋφαντουργία

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Γερμανία: Περνά από την έλλειψη εργατικού δυναμικού στο πάγωμα των προσλήψεων
World

Από την έλλειψη χεριών στο πάγωμα προσλήψεων - Τι αλλάζει στη Γερμανία

Για πρώτη φορά εδώ και 15 χρόνια, η Γερμανία μετρά πάνω από 3 εκατομμύρια ανέργους, σε μια αγορά εργασίας που κάποτε ήταν από τις ισχυρότερες της ευρωζώνης

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Νέα Υόρκη: Ο Μαμντάνι έκλεισε «τρύπα» 12 δισ. δολ. στον προϋπολογισμό
World

Νέα Υόρκη: Ο Μαμντάνι έκλεισε «τρύπα» 12 δισ. δολ. στον προϋπολογισμό

Πάρκα, βιβλιοθήκες, ασφαλέστεροι δρόμοι και κοινωνική στέγαση οι προτεραιότητες του Ζόχραν Μαμντάνι

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Στεγαστική κρίση στην Ευρώπη: Τα υψηλά ενοίκια, η Ακροδεξιά και η λύση
World

Ευρώπη: Τα υψηλά ενοίκια, η Ακροδεξιά και η λύση

Οι πολιτικές επιβολής πλαφόν στα ενοίκια επιδεινώνουν την έλλειψη κατοικιών στην Ευρώπη και η στεγαστική κρίση συνεχίζεται

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Swatch: Αύξηση κερδοφορίας το 2025 – Εξελίξεις στη δικαστική διαμάχη με ανταγωνιστή
Business

Swatch: Ανοδική πορεία το 2025 - Στο φόντο δικαστική διαμάχη

Θετικές επιδόσεις κατέγραψε η The Swatch Group Greece το 2025 - Αισιόδοξες οι προσδοκίες για το υπόλοιπο έτος

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Γουόρς: Την Παρασκευή θα ορκιστεί πρόεδρος της Fed
World

Γουόρς: Την Παρασκευή θα ορκιστεί πρόεδρος της Fed

Ο Κέβιν Γουόρς θα γίνει ο 11ος πρόεδρος της Fed στη σύγχρονη εποχή

Μασκ: Εχασε τη δίκη εναντίον της OpenAI
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Εχασε τη δίκη εναντίον της OpenAI ο Ιλον Μασκ

Στη διάρκεια των 11 ημερών καταθέσεων και επιχειρημάτων, η αξιοπιστία του Μασκ και του Αλτμαν δέχτηκε επανειλημμένες επιθέσεις

Ανοικτός σε αλλαγές στο χωροταξικό ο Μητσοτάκης
Τουρισμός

Ανοικτός σε αλλαγές στο χωροταξικό του τουρισμού ο Μητσοτάκης

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης λέει ότι δεν πιστεύει στην έννοια της φέρουσας ικανότητας

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
ΗΠΑ: Απορρίπτουν ξανά πρόταση του Ιράν για συμφωνία
Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ: Απορρίπτουν ξανά πρόταση του Ιράν για συμφωνία

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συγκαλεί συμβούλιο εθνικής ασφάλειας την Τρίτη για να εξετάσει επιλογές.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αποθήκευση ενέργειας: Σε πίεση οι εταιρείες μπαταριών που στοχεύουν στη ζήτηση για τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
Αποθήκευση Ενέργειας

Η εφοδιαστική αλυσίδα... πνίγει τις εταιρείες μπαταριών αποθήκευσης ενεργειας

Οι εταιρείες κατασκευής μπαταριών για αποθήκευση ενέργειας καταγράφουν αυξημένο ενδιαφέρον από τα κέντρα δεδομένων ΑΙ

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies