Greece Warns of Fines for Unregistered Elevators

Building owners and property managers have until June 30 to register elevators or face penalties that could reach €5,000, with authorities also warning of possible shutdowns in serious cases

English Edition 16.05.2026, 23:44
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Greece Warns of Fines for Unregistered Elevators
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Greek authorities are urging property owners and building managers to register elevators before the June 30, 2026 deadline, warning that unregistered systems could lead to heavy fines and even forced shutdowns.

The registration process concerns the national elevator registry established under existing legislation and is described by officials as the final opportunity for owners to declare their elevators through what the government calls a simple procedure.

According to information published on the government platform gov.gr, responsibility for the registration lies with property owners, building managers or their legal representatives. Elevator maintenance technicians and installers are also permitted to submit information under the current legal framework.

The registry requires mandatory details for each elevator, including the owner or manager’s information, the installation address, the number of stops, the year of construction and the maintenance provider’s details.

Industry explanations cited in the report state that fines for violations may reach up to €5,000, depending on the severity of the case.

Authorities also warned that in serious situations, elevators that remain undeclared or fail to comply with regulations could be sealed off and taken out of operation.

Source: tovima.com

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