Tsipras Bets on Grassroots Push to Power New Party

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Alexis Tsipras continues to build anticipation ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, parceling out details of his new party one social media post at a time. The former prime minister will officially launch his new political party on Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. from Thisseio Square in central Athens. Earlier today, he took to social media to call on supporters to attend. “We have a date with destiny,” he wrote. “Let’s all be there.”

The announcement follows a post on Friday in which Tsipras confirmed that the name of the new party has been finalized, without revealing it. It is expected to be disclosed at Tuesday’s event.

According to sources close to Tsipras, volunteers will form the backbone of the new party’s daily operations, contributing not only to organizational matters but also to its social media presence and community outreach. Door-to-door canvassing is described as central to the party’s communications strategy, reflecting a deliberate effort to build direct contact with voters at the local level. “Volunteers have been the driving force behind all of Alexis Tsipras’s initiatives and the road to Thisseio,” sources said.

The former Prime Minister who governed Greece from 2015 to 2019 as the head of the left-wing SYRIZA party during the acute years of the debt crisis, has spent months crisscrossing the country on a tour promoting his political memoir, Ithaca. The tour has doubled as a grassroots reconnection with voters, local officials and civil society figures across Greece.

Following Tuesday’s official launch, Tsipras is expected to continue with this strategy and take the new party on the road across Greece, engaging with voters directly.

Source: tovima.com