Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season

Strong demand and rising prices position Greece among Europe’s top-performing short-term rental markets despite spring slowdown and geopolitical uncertainty

English Edition 21.05.2026, 21:30
Σχολιάστε
Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s short-term rental market is reportedly entering the summer season with strong momentum, as demand for Airbnb-style accommodation continues to rise and property owners appear to be pushing ahead with higher prices despite a slight letdown during the ongoing spring season, linked partly to geopolitical developments.

According to AirDNA’s latest European analysis for April 2026, Greece posted one of the strongest performances in Europe in both summer demand and pricing.

April was weaker than the same month last year, in line with broader European trends. Overnight stays fell 7% year-on-year, while occupancy slipped to 54.8% as the increase in available listings across Europe outpaced demand growth.

In Greece, however, the supply of available short-term rental listings fell by 3.6%, helping support property revenues.

Greek Airbnb operators continued to raise prices, with the average daily rate (ADR) climbing 7.8% to 107.1 euros. Revenue per available rental (RevPAR) rose 2.1% to 58.7 euros despite the drop in occupancy.

The outlook for the summer season appears even stronger. Overall summer demand in Greece is already running 9.3% higher than last year, outperforming the European average increase of 8.2%.

Bookings for July and August were up 13.5% and 11.4% respectively, while September bookings increased 12.4%, reflecting the continued extension of Greece’s tourism season beyond the peak summer months.

AirDNA also said Greece recorded the highest seasonal pricing premium in Europe. Summer rates are about 55% higher than during the rest of the year — the largest gap among Europe’s major short-term rental markets.

Average daily rates during the summer are projected at 174 euros, compared with 113 euros outside the peak season.

Across Europe, the short-term rental market is also entering summer 2026 with solid demand despite inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and rising accommodation supply. Demand for the June-September period is already 8.2% higher than last year, with July and September showing the strongest gains.

At the same time, supply growth continues to outpace demand. Available listings in Europe rose 3.6% in April to 3.71 million properties, while overnight stays declined 5.7%, pushing average occupancy down to 55.3%.

Despite softer occupancy levels, operators maintained upward pricing pressure. Average daily rates across Europe rose 6.3% to 127 euros, while RevPAR increased 2.5%, suggesting hosts are preserving strong pricing strategies even amid slower demand growth.

Demand is also shifting toward mid-range accommodation categories, with economy, midscale and upscale segments showing the strongest performance as travelers seek better value amid higher transportation and lodging costs.

Northern European markets posted the fastest growth, led by Denmark with a 50.9% jump in summer demand. Poland, Sweden and Norway also recorded strong gains, while more traditional Mediterranean destinations such as Croatia showed signs of slowing.

Reports in local media over the past year highlighted mounting pressure from Greece’s expanding short-term rental sector on housing affordability and long-term rental availability, particularly in central Athens and popular island destinations. The government has introduced stricter regulations, tax measures and registration requirements aimed at balancing tourism growth with housing concerns, while demand for high-yield tourist accommodation continues to reshape parts of the property market.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Τηλεπικοινωνίες: CEO γαλλικής εταιρείας προειδοποιεί για την κυριαρχία των ΗΠΑ σε δορυφόρους και AI
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

«Η Ευρώπη δε συνειδητοποιεί τον κίνδυνο» - Φόβοι για κυριαρχία ΗΠΑ σε δορυφόρους και AI
Wall Street: Η ελπίδα συμφωνίας με το Ιράν «έφερε» νέο ρεκόρ για τον Dow Jones
Wall Street

Η ελπίδα συμφωνίας με το Ιράν «γύρισε» θετικά την Wall Street
ACS SA: Σε υποδομές ΑΙ στρέφεται η ισπανική κατασκευαστική – Ποια είναι η στρατηγική της
World

Ποιος ισπανικός κατασκευαστικός κολοσσός «ποντάρει» σε ΑΙ
Τουρισμός: Ενισχύεται η αγορά πολυτελών θερέτρων – Αρνητικές οι προβλέψεις των αεροπορικών
World

Τουρισμός: Αυξημένη η ζήτηση στα πολυτελή θέρετρα
Fed: Πρόταση για την επέκταση των swap lines – Τι δείχνουν τα πρακτικά
Συνάλλαγμα

Fed: Πρόταση για την επέκταση των swap lines – Τι δείχνουν τα πρακτικά
G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων
Κόσμος

G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
ΔΕΗ: Ποια deals έρχονται μετά την ιστορική ΑΜΚ
Business

Η ΔΕΗ τίναξε τη «μπάνκα» και πάει για deals

Η ΔΕΗ μετά την ΑΜΚ ανακοινώνει deals - Το mega data center στη Δ. Μακεδονία - Ρεύμα... και σε hubs για AI σε Κεντρική και ΝΑ Ευρώπη

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Όμιλος Fourlis: Οι δυο στρατηγικοί πυλώνες ανάπτυξης της Fourlis
Business

Πώς «χτίζεται» η Fourlis της επόμενης μέρας - Το νέο μοντέλο

Τι ανέφεραν Βασίλης Φουρλής και Γιάννης Βασιλάκος για τις προτεραιότητες που θέτει ο όμιλος Fourlis – Η μηχανή αντιστάθμισης κόστους, τα νέα ΙΚΕΑ και η κερδοφορία των Foot Lockers

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Όμιλος Διβάνη: Η προίκα του 2025 και ο αστάθμητος παράγοντας της Μέσης Ανατολής
Τουρισμός

Caravel - Apollon: «Bαρόμετρο» η Μέση Ανατολή, αγκάθι οι μισθοί

Τι βλέπει ο όμιλος Διβάνη για την πορεία τη φετινή χρονιά - Η δυναμική της Αθήνας, το Airbnb και το γεωπολιτικό ρίσκο

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων
Κόσμος

G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων

«Συντάξεις, χρέη, κλιματική αλλαγή, φυσικοί και εμπορικοί πόλεμοι... Εμείς χρηματοδοτούμε όλες τις παγκόσμιες κρίσεις», καταγγέλλουν οι νέοι

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Τουρισμός: Ενισχύεται η αγορά πολυτελών θερέτρων – Αρνητικές οι προβλέψεις των αεροπορικών
World

Τουρισμός: Αυξημένη η ζήτηση στα πολυτελή θέρετρα

Ο πολυτελής τουρισμός βρίσκεται σε άνοδο, ενόσω οι αεροπορικές προειδοποιούν για μειωμένη ζήτηση - Πώς εξηγείται η αντίθεση

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Κομισιόν για Ελλάδα: Πέφτει η ανάπτυξη, ανεβαίνει ο πληθωρισμός
Economy

Κομισιόν για Ελλάδα: Πέφτει η ανάπτυξη, ανεβαίνει ο πληθωρισμός

Τι δείχνουν οι εαρινές προβλέψεις της Κομισιόν για την πορεία της ελληνικής οικονομίας - Οι προβλέψεις για ευρωζώνη και ΕΕ

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Βιομηχανικά μέταλλα: Οι φόβοι για τον πληθωρισμό επηρεάζουν τις τιμές τους
Commodities

Οι φόβοι για πληθωρισμό επηρεάζουν τα βιομηχανικά μέταλλα

Χαλκός, αλουμίνιο, ψευδάργυρος και άλλα μέταλλα παρουσιάζουν αυτή την εβδομάδα διακυμάνσεις που οφείλονται στον πληθωρισμό

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Airbnb: Ισχυρή δυναμική στην Ελλάδα το φετινό καλοκαίρι – Υψηλές τιμές για τα καταλύματα 
Ακίνητα

Ισχυρό rebound για το Airbnb στην Ελλάδα - Ανεβαίνουν οι τιμές 

Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία της AirDNA για την πορεία της ζήτησης καταλυμάτων Airbnb - Σε ποια θέση βρίσκεται η Ελλάδα 

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season
English Edition

Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season

Strong demand and rising prices position Greece among Europe’s top-performing short-term rental markets despite spring slowdown and geopolitical uncertainty

Greece Exhausts EU Recovery Loans Ahead of Schedule
English Edition

Greece Exhausts EU Recovery Loans Ahead of Schedule

Billions in investment projects face cancellation or higher financing costs after Greece's Recovery and Resilience Facility loan envelope is fully committed, leaving numerous applications without funding

Europe Must Build Its Own Silicon Valley, Says Eurogroup Chief
English Edition

Europe Must Build Its Own Silicon Valley, Says Eurogroup Chief

Kyriakos Pierrakakis called for major investment in power grids, innovation and energy integration, arguing that Europe must strengthen its productive and technological capacity to remain competitive

Greece Unveils Major Inheritance Law Reform Proposal
English Edition

Greece Unveils Major Inheritance Law Reform Proposal

The reform introduces major changes to wills, inheritance agreements and heirs’ rights, aiming to modernize a legal framework that lawmakers say no longer reflects contemporary social and economic realities

OECD Warns Global Economy Faces Renewed Downside Risks
English Edition

OECD Warns Global Economy Faces Renewed Downside Risks

The organization says the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is weighing on growth prospects and fueling inflationary pressures, with updated forecasts expected in early June

Mytilineos Warns Political Chaos Is a Luxury Greece Cannot Afford
English Edition

Mytilineos Warns Political Chaos Is a Luxury Greece Cannot Afford

Metlen's chief used a high-profile Athens conference to call for political consensus, attack European energy policy, and reveal that his company's gallium venture has achieved production costs below those of Chinese rivals

Greece Braces for Growth Forecast Downgrade
English Edition

Greece Braces for Growth Forecast Downgrade

Greece faces a downgraded growth outlook and a raft of critical Commission assessments on Thursday, as Middle East tensions, energy price pressures and post-recovery fund uncertainty cast a shadow over the economy

Latest News
Τηλεπικοινωνίες: CEO γαλλικής εταιρείας προειδοποιεί για την κυριαρχία των ΗΠΑ σε δορυφόρους και AI
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

«Η Ευρώπη δε συνειδητοποιεί τον κίνδυνο» - Φόβοι για κυριαρχία ΗΠΑ σε δορυφόρους και AI

«Η Ευρώπη δεν συνειδητοποιεί ακριβώς πόσο επικίνδυνο είναι να βασίζεται αποκλειστικά στις αμερικανικές υποδομές», δήλωσε ο CEO της Bouygues, Olivier Roussat

Wall Street: Η ελπίδα συμφωνίας με το Ιράν «έφερε» νέο ρεκόρ για τον Dow Jones
Wall Street

Η ελπίδα συμφωνίας με το Ιράν «γύρισε» θετικά την Wall Street

Ο δείκτης Dow κέρδισε πάνω από 270 μονάδες και έκλεισε σε νέο ιστορικό υψηλό καθώς οι τιμές του πετρελαίου υποχώρησαν

ACS SA: Σε υποδομές ΑΙ στρέφεται η ισπανική κατασκευαστική – Ποια είναι η στρατηγική της
World

Ποιος ισπανικός κατασκευαστικός κολοσσός «ποντάρει» σε ΑΙ

Νέες επενδύσεις σε data centers έχει στα σκαριά ο ισπανικός κατασκευαστικός κολοσσός - Στρατηγικές κινήσεις του CEO εκτίναξαν την αξία της μετοχής

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Τουρισμός: Ενισχύεται η αγορά πολυτελών θερέτρων – Αρνητικές οι προβλέψεις των αεροπορικών
World

Τουρισμός: Αυξημένη η ζήτηση στα πολυτελή θέρετρα

Ο πολυτελής τουρισμός βρίσκεται σε άνοδο, ενόσω οι αεροπορικές προειδοποιούν για μειωμένη ζήτηση - Πώς εξηγείται η αντίθεση

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Fed: Πρόταση για την επέκταση των swap lines – Τι δείχνουν τα πρακτικά
Συνάλλαγμα

Fed: Πρόταση για την επέκταση των swap lines – Τι δείχνουν τα πρακτικά

Η θέση του νέου προέδρου της Fed για τις swap lines και η συζήτηση των μελών της FOMC

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων
Κόσμος

G7 των νέων: Είμαστε τα θύματα όλων των κρίσεων

«Συντάξεις, χρέη, κλιματική αλλαγή, φυσικοί και εμπορικοί πόλεμοι... Εμείς χρηματοδοτούμε όλες τις παγκόσμιες κρίσεις», καταγγέλλουν οι νέοι

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Χρέος: Γιατί οι αγορές φοβούνται τα ελλείμματα περισσότερο από τον πληθωρισμό
Economy

Το φάντασμα του χρέους επιστρέφει πάνω από την Ευρώπη

Πώς οι γεωπολιτικές κρίσεις επαναφέρουν τους φόβους για το κρατικό χρέος - Οι πιέσεις για δημοσιονομική χαλάρωση και ο γρίφος της ΕΚΤ

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
PosoKanei: Έρχεται η νέα πλατφόρμα ενημέρωσης για τις τιμές καταναλωτικών προϊόντων
Economy

«Έρχεται» το... PosoKanei

H νέα πλατφόρμα ενημέρωσης των καταναλωτών για τις τιμές των προϊόντων σούπερ μάρκετ θα αντικαταστήσει τη σημερινή e-katanalotis

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season
English Edition

Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season

Strong demand and rising prices position Greece among Europe’s top-performing short-term rental markets despite spring slowdown and geopolitical uncertainty

Κίνα: Πώς βοηθά… διακριτικά τη Ρωσία στην Ουκρανία
Κόσμος

Πώς η Κίνα βοηθά... διακριτικά τη Ρωσία στην Ουκρανία

Οι εταιρείες από την Κίνα εξάγουν drones, νιτροκυτταρίνη για πυραύλους και άλλα προϊόντα

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Στις 11 Ιουνίου η ΓΣ της ΑΔΜΗΕ Συμμετοχών για αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου 530 εκατ.
Business

Τελική ευθεία για την ΑΜΚ του ΑΔΜΗΕ - Η ΓΣ της ΑΔΜΗΕ Συμμετοχών

Η ΑΔΜΗΕ Συμμετοχών προχωρά σε ΑΜΚ - Στόχος η άντληση κεφαλαίων 530 εκατ. ευρώ για να συμμετέχει στην αύξηση κεφαλαίου του ΑΔΜΗΕ κατά 1 δισ. ευρώ

Χρήστος Κολώνας
ΔΝΤ: Πώς πρέπει να απαντούν οι κυβερνήσεις στο σοκ τιμών ενέργειας και τροφίμων
Economy

Η σωστή στάση απέναντι στο ενεργειακό σοκ - Οι συστάσεις του ΔΝΤ

Το ΔΝΤ προτείνει την προστασία των ευάλωτων νοικοκυριών και την στήριξη επιχειρήσεων με εργαλεία ρευστότητας - Οι γενικευμένες επιδοτήσεις και τα πλαφόν θεωρούνται λύσεις έσχατης ανάγκης

Γιώργος Πολύζος
CrediaBank: Με ταχείς ρυθμούς η μεγέθυνση οργανικά και με εξαγορές
Τράπεζες

Με ταχείς ρυθμούς η μεγέθυνση της CrediaBank, οργανικά και με εξαγορές

Το πλάνο της CrediaBank παρουσίασε την Πέμπτη το απόγευμα η CEO της τράπεζας, Ελένη Βρεττού, στο πλαίσιο της δημοσιοποίησης των αποτελεσμάτων του α΄ τριμήνου 2026

Αγης Μάρκου
Βρετανία: Τι σημαίνει η συμφωνία 3,7 δισ. λιρών με κράτη του Κόλπου
World

Τι σημαίνει η εμπορική συμφωνία Βρετανίας με κράτη του Κόλπου

Η ιστορική εμπορική συμφωνία που υπέγραψε η Βρετανία με το GCC αναμένεται να εμβαθύνει τους δεσμούς των ΗΑΕ με επενδύσεις, εμπόριο και υπηρεσίες

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Housing Crisis Moves to the Heart of Europe’s Agenda
English Edition

Housing Crisis Moves to the Heart of Europe’s Agenda

In Greece, official data show nearly 794,000 homes standing empty, despite tax incentives introduced to encourage owners to return properties to the long-term rental market

Deal: Οι ιδιοκτήτες διαμερισμάτων AvalonBay και Equity Residential κοντά σε συμφωνία συγχώνευσης
World

Deal συγχώνευσης αμερικανικών κολοσσών αστικών ακινήτων

Το deal θα μπορούσε να ολοκληρωθεί ακόμη και την Πέμπτη

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies