Greece Unveils Major Inheritance Law Reform Proposal

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Greece is moving closer to adopting a sweeping reform of its inheritance law, marking the most significant overhaul of the legal framework in nearly 80 years.

The long-awaited bill is being submitted to parliament for approval following months of review and consultation. If passed, the new rules are expected to take effect in mid-September, at the start of the new judicial year, allowing time for legal professionals and citizens to adapt to the changes.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the reform is designed to modernize inheritance legislation and align it with current social and economic needs. Lawmakers argue that decades without substantial revisions left key aspects of the legal framework outdated, including the lack of protection for long-term unmarried partners and the absence of inheritance contracts that take effect upon death.

Modernizing Wills and Inheritance Procedures

A central aim of the reform is to strengthen safeguards surrounding a person’s final wishes while simplifying legal procedures.

The legislation reduces the number of witnesses required for public and sealed wills and introduces a special procedure for individuals with severe speech disabilities to formally express their testamentary intentions. A unified format for emergency wills is also being introduced.

The government says these measures are intended to improve legal certainty and reduce disputes concerning the validity and interpretation of wills.

Introduction of Inheritance Contracts

One of the most significant changes is the creation of inheritance contracts, a legal instrument currently unavailable under Greek law.

Such agreements would be signed before a notary and require the personal presence of all parties involved. The framework would also allow multiple individuals to dispose of their assets through the same contractual act.

The reform additionally introduces the possibility for a person to waive future inheritance rights through a formal agreement.

Changes to Intestate Succession

The bill also revises the rules governing inheritance when no will exists.

Among the proposed changes, the share allocated to a surviving spouse would increase in cases where the deceased leaves one child. A spouse would also move higher in the order of succession, gaining stronger inheritance rights than under the current system.

The reform further recognizes, under certain conditions, the inheritance rights of individuals who lived in a permanent unmarried partnership with the deceased. It also establishes a statutory legacy for individuals who provided care to the deceased for a specified period before death.

Protection of Heirs and Estate Management

The legislation seeks to address long-standing issues related to inheritance debts and estate administration.

Under the proposed framework, heirs would generally not be liable for estate obligations with their personal assets unless they choose to manage the estate freely or specific legal exceptions apply. The measure aims to prevent situations that previously led to repeated inheritance renunciations, unpaid debts and the deterioration of inherited property.

The reform also introduces new rules for estate administrators. Lawyers selected from special court-maintained lists would be eligible for appointment, while heirs and certain related persons would be excluded from serving in the role.

Executors who undertake business activities on behalf of an estate without the heir’s consent, prior notification or court authorization could become personally liable for estate obligations.

Mandatory Shares and Posthumous Rights

Another notable change concerns mandatory inheritance shares, known as forced heirship rights.

Rather than granting a direct claim to estate assets, the reform would convert these rights into a monetary claim against the heir equal to half the value of the share that would have been received under intestate succession rules. The legislation also defines limitation periods for such claims.

Finally, the bill expands the protection of personal rights after death by allowing certain rights to be exercised by heirs based on the deceased’s final wishes.

Source: tovima.com