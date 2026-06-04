 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(11) "Real Estate"
    [1]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(30) "Real Estate Buying and Selling"
    [1]=>
    string(14) "Housing Market"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(44) "Real Estate | Real Estate Buying and Selling"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
}

Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows

Based on the REMAX network, residential property sales accounted for 75.6 percent of houses over 20 years old

English Edition 04.06.2026, 20:44
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Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows
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More than seven in ten property purchases in Greece in 2025 involved residential homes, with three-quarters of those being buildings over 20 years old, reflecting a chronic shortage of new housing stock, according to data from REMAX Greece – the country’s largest real estate network – surveilling property sales and purchases.

The figures, drawn from thousands of completed transactions across the network’s 90 offices and more than 1,200 agents nationwide, show that residential properties accounted for 74.8 percent of all sales in 2025, followed by plots of land at 14.3 percent, agricultural land at 5.8 percent, and commercial properties at 5.1 percent.

Based on the REMAX network, residential property sales accounted for 75.6 percent of houses over 20 years old, while newly built homes up to five years old represented just 12.3 percent of sales. Properties aged six to ten years accounted for a negligible 0.3 percent, while those aged 11 to 15 years made up 2 percent and those aged 16 to 20 years 9.8 percent.

The data point to a structural imbalance in the Greek housing market, where limited construction of new homes in recent years has been unable to keep pace with demand, pushing buyers toward older stock. Where new properties are available, however, they are preferred, as they offer modern energy efficiency standards and better meet contemporary living requirements.

Athens and Thessaloniki Mirror National Trend

In Attica, residential properties accounted for 85.3 percent of sales, with commercial properties and land plots each at 7.2 percent. Some 86.2 percent of homes sold in the greater Athens area were over 20 years old, while newly built properties up to five years old represented just 3.3 percent. Land purchases — plots and agricultural land combined — rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in Attica, signaling growing buyer interest in development opportunities.

In Thessaloniki, residential sales reached 87.4 percent of the total, followed by commercial properties at 8.7 percent. As in Athens, older stock dominated, with 87 percent of homes sold in the city more than 20 years old and newly built properties accounting for just 2 percent.

Source: tovima.com

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