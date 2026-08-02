Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek police have solved the murder of 38-year-old British national Elizabeth-Jane Ross, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Athens district of Kypseli on July 18.

Authorities have identified a 26-year-old foreign national, reportedly an Afghan citizen, who is now facing charges of intentional homicide, robbery and violations of Greece’s weapons legislation.

Ross had travelled from the United States to Cyprus before arriving in Greece. She initially stayed with friends in the Athens suburb of Keratsini for several days before telling them she planned to travel to Kypseli to meet American friends. An autopsy revealed no visible external injuries, while forensic experts estimated that she had died five to seven days before her body was found.

Investigators said the victim’s mobile phone continued to be used for several days after her death. According to police, the suspect allegedly sent messages from the device in an apparent attempt to create the impression that Ross was still alive. The investigation also concluded that the suspect placed her body inside a suitcase and transported it to the abandoned building where it was later discovered.

Police further allege that the suspect used Ross’s bank cards in the days following her death to withdraw cash. During a search of his residence, officers seized a replica handgun and a knife, leading to his arrest on weapons-related charges.

Ross’s body was discovered by a homeless man inside the abandoned property, concealed in the suitcase.

Friends and acquaintances described the 38-year-old as a deeply religious Christian who frequently spent time in areas of Athens where homeless people gathered, reportedly motivated by her faith and compassion for vulnerable individuals. According to Britain’s Daily Mail, Ross had been visiting Greece for the past seven years, volunteering with non-governmental organisations supporting vulnerable groups, including abused women and migrants.

Source: tovima.com