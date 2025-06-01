June Kicks Off with Rising Heat – Athens Prepares for 36°C by Week’s End

Summer has officially arrived, and the first days of June are already bringing signs of a notable warm-up across Greece. After a spell of spring instability, the weather is turning decisively summery — especially in Athens, where temperatures are forecast to climb sharply in the coming days.

According to meteo.gr, the warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in central Athens reaching 35°C and 36°C, respectively.

Sunday Forecast: Calm Before the Heat

Today, Sunday, June 1, Athens will see partly cloudy skies, with local showers possible in the western and northern suburbs during the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north at 3 to 5 Beaufort, while temperatures will range from 17°C to 27°C, marking a slight increase from recent days.

This mild uptick is just the beginning of a broader temperature surge expected nationwide, particularly in mainland regions.

Weather Across Greece

Elsewhere in the country, localized rain and brief storms are expected in Crete and the Dodecanese until midday, while inland areas may also experience isolated afternoon showers, especially in mountainous zones of Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, and western Greece.

Ionian and mainland western Greece : 15°C–29°C

: 15°C–29°C Northern Greece : 15°C–27°C (slightly cooler in western Macedonia)

: 15°C–27°C (slightly cooler in western Macedonia) Thessaloniki : 16°C–26°C, with light winds

: 16°C–26°C, with light winds Aegean islands and Crete: 17°C–26°C, with winds up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean

Looking Ahead: 38°C on the Horizon?

By late week, temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C across parts of central and southern Greece, and may even reach 38°C in inland areas, marking the first significant heatwave of the season.

While this rise is typical for early June in Greece, it comes as a sharp transition from the cooler, wetter conditions of late spring — prompting health and safety reminders about hydration, sun protection, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours.