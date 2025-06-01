June Kicks Off with Rising Heat – Athens Prepares for 36°C by Week’s End

According to meteo.gr, the warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in central Athens reaching 35°C and 36°C, respectively

June Kicks Off with Rising Heat – Athens Prepares for 36°C by Week’s End
Summer has officially arrived, and the first days of June are already bringing signs of a notable warm-up across Greece. After a spell of spring instability, the weather is turning decisively summery — especially in Athens, where temperatures are forecast to climb sharply in the coming days.

According to meteo.gr, the warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in central Athens reaching 35°C and 36°C, respectively.

Sunday Forecast: Calm Before the Heat

Today, Sunday, June 1, Athens will see partly cloudy skies, with local showers possible in the western and northern suburbs during the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north at 3 to 5 Beaufort, while temperatures will range from 17°C to 27°C, marking a slight increase from recent days.

This mild uptick is just the beginning of a broader temperature surge expected nationwide, particularly in mainland regions.

Weather Across Greece

Elsewhere in the country, localized rain and brief storms are expected in Crete and the Dodecanese until midday, while inland areas may also experience isolated afternoon showers, especially in mountainous zones of Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, and western Greece.

  • Ionian and mainland western Greece: 15°C–29°C
  • Northern Greece: 15°C–27°C (slightly cooler in western Macedonia)
  • Thessaloniki: 16°C–26°C, with light winds
  • Aegean islands and Crete: 17°C–26°C, with winds up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean

Looking Ahead: 38°C on the Horizon?

By late week, temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C across parts of central and southern Greece, and may even reach 38°C in inland areas, marking the first significant heatwave of the season.

While this rise is typical for early June in Greece, it comes as a sharp transition from the cooler, wetter conditions of late spring — prompting health and safety reminders about hydration, sun protection, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Source: Tovima.com

Θεσσαλία: Δωρεάν παροχή αναλύσεων εδάφους στους πληγέντες παραγωγούς
Συνεχίζονται οι αναλύσεις εδάφους στους πληγέντες παραγωγούς της Θεσσαλίας
InForum – Γιαννίτσης: «Το δημογραφικό απαιτεί πολιτική μακράς πνοής – Έχουμε πρόβλημα φυγής ανθρώπινου δυναμικού»
InForum – Γιαννίτσης: «Το δημογραφικό απαιτεί πολιτική μακράς πνοής – Έχουμε πρόβλημα φυγής ανθρώπινου δυναμικού»
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: «Παίζει» άμυνα – Κυριαρχούν οι πωλητές στο ταμπλό
Άμυνα «παίζει» το ΧΑ - Κυριαρχούν οι πωλητές στο ταμπλό
inForum – Κεραμέως: Οι δύο στους 3 από αυτούς που έφυγαν από το 2010 έχουν επιστρέψει
inForum – Κεραμέως: Οι δύο στους 3 από αυτούς που έφυγαν από το 2010 έχουν επιστρέψει
Κλιματική αλλαγή: Αλλαξε και το χειμώνα στην Ελλάδα – Τι συμβαίνει
Άλλαξε και το χειμώνα στην Ελλάδα η κλιματική αλλαγή
Ακίνητα: Νέα άνοδος 6,8% στις τιμές των διαμερισμάτων το πρώτο τρίμηνο του 2025 [πίνακας]
Νέα «φωτιά» στις τιμές ακινήτων - Άνοδος 6,8% το α' τρίμηνο [πίνακας]

Ψηφιακό δελτίο αποστολής: «Μεγάλος Αδερφός» σε όλη την αγορά 
Τι αλλάζει με το ψηφιακό δελτίο αποστολής

Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για το νέο μέτρο - Ποιες επιχειρήσεις εντάσσονται στο μέτρο - Οι εξαιρέσεις

Μαρία Βουργάνα
Ακρίβεια: «Φρένο» στην κατανάλωση λόγω ανατιμήσεων – Τι «βλέπει» η αγορά
Πάτησε «φρένο» η κατανάλωση - Τι λέει η αγορά

Ένας γενικότερος προβληματισμός επικρατεί στον εμπορικό κόσμο της χώρας

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
IndiGo: Η Αθήνα στους δέκα νέους διεθνείς προορισμούς της ινδικής low cost εταιρείας
Το 2026 χρονιά απευθείας σύνδεσης της Ινδίας με Αθήνα

Η IndiGo Airlines ανακοίνωσε απευθείας πτήση από το Δελχί στην Αθήνα μέχρι τον Μάρτιο του 2026

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Καυτές τιμές το καλοκαίρι δείχνουν τα futures
Καυτές τιμές στο ρεύμα δείχνουν για το καλοκαίρι τα futures

Γιατί ακριβαίνει το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα και φέτος το καλοκαίρι – Το Plan B του υπ. Ενέργειας και τα φρένα των παρόχων

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Ενοίκια: Παραμένουν βραχνάς στην Ελλάδα – Οι φθηνές και ακριβές περιοχές
Ενοίκια από «χρυσάφι» - Οι φθηνές και ακριβές περιοχές

Σε πρωτοφανή επίπεδα έχουν φτάσει σήμερα οι τιμές στα ενοίκια - «Εφιάλτης» για τους πολίτες

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Eurelectric: Με τη συμμετοχή Στάσση ξεκινά στις Βρυξέλλες η ετήσια συνάντηση
Οι ενεργειακές προκλήσεις της ΕΕ και το στοίχημα της ΔΕΗ

Ο πρόεδρος και διευθύνων σύμβουλος της ΔΕΗ, Γιώργος Στάσσης θα παραστεί στο summit της Eurelectric

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Στίγκλιτς: Το χρέος συνθλίβει τον αναπτυσσόμενο κόσμο
Στίγκλιτς: Το χρέος συνθλίβει τον αναπτυσσόμενο κόσμο

Υπάρχει επείγουσα ανάγκη να επανεξετάσουμε τις χρηματοοικονομικές δομές που απογοητεύουν δισεκατομμύρια ανθρώπους λέει ο νομπελίστας οικονομολόγος Τζόζεφ Στίγλιτς

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Μονρό Μίλστεϊν: Από το εμπόριο παλτών σε μια αυτοκρατορία 2,06 δισ.
Μονρό Μίλστεϊν: Από το εμπόριο παλτών σε μια αυτοκρατορία 2,06 δισ.

Ο Μονρό Μίλστεϊν μετέτρεψε ένα εγκαταλελειμμένο εργοστάσιο παλτών σε μία από τις μεγαλύτερες αλυσίδες εκπτωτικού λιανεμπορίου στις ΗΠΑ

Νατάσα Σινιώρη

Ουκρανία: Συνομιλίες με φόντο την κλιμάκωση της έντασης
Ρωσία και Ουκρανία θα κάτσουν στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων

Ουκρανία και Ρωσία συναντώνται σήμερα στην Κωνσταντινούπολη αλλά η κλιμάκωση των επιθέσεων στο πεδίο δείχνει ότι καμία από τις δύο πλευρές δεν έχει διάθεση για υποχωρήσεις

Φύλλια Πολίτη
ΗΠΑ: Τι πραγματικά ώθησε τον Τραμπ να «λυγίσει» το Χάρβαρντ;
Τι πραγματικά βρίσκεται πίσω από το μένος του Τραμπ για το Χάρβαρντ

Σε εξέλιξη είναι η διαμάχη μεταξύ της κυβέρνησης του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και του Χάρβαρντ, με τους λόγους της σφοδρής επίθεσης να φαντάζουν ολοκληρωτικοί

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Πολωνία: Εκλογικό θρίλερ – Μοιρασμένοι οι ψηφοφόροι στις προεδρικές
Εκλογικό θρίλερ στην Πολωνία - Τι δείχνουν τα πρώτα αποτελέσματα

Το τελικό αποτέλεσμα της εκλογικής αναμέτρησης στην Πολωνία δεν μπορεί να προβλεφθεί, διότι το όριο του στατιστικού λάθους είναι 2%

Γεραπετρίτης: Στην Αίγυπτο μεταβαίνει στις 4 Ιουνίου για την υπόθεση της Μονής του Σινά
Στην Αίγυπτο ο Γεραπετρίτης στις 4 Ιουνίου για τη Μονή του Σινά

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης θα συναντηθεί με τον υπουργό Εξωτερικών της Αιγύπτου, Badr Abdelatty

Ζελένσκι: Επιβεβαίωσε τη συμμετοχή της χώρας του στις συνομιλίες με τη Ρωσία στην Κωνσταντινούπολη
Ζελένσκι: Επιβεβαίωσε τη συμμετοχή της χώρας του στις συνομιλίες με τη Ρωσία στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Η απάντηση Ζελένσκι έρχεται μετά απο ένα μπαράζ επιθέσεων σε πολιτικές και στρατιωτικές υποδομές στη Ρωσία

EΟΔΥ: Aπό αύριο η τηλεφωνική γραμμή για όσους θέλουν να κόψουν το κάπνισμα
Aπό αύριο η τηλεφωνική γραμμή για όσους θέλουν να κόψουν το κάπνισμα

Η γραμμή 1135 θα λειτουργεί καθημερινά, Δευτέρα-Παρασκευή 09:00-16:00

Πανελλαδικές 2025: Τα μαθήματα της Δευτέρας
Σε ποια μαθήματα εξετάζονται τη Δεύτερα οι υποψήφιοι στις πανελλαδικές

Συνεχίζονται οι Πανελλαδικές εξετάσεις

