BofA Sees Greece Outpacing the Eurozone as Growth Accelerates

Bank of America remains upbeat about Greece’s economic prospects, with analysts Michalis Rousakis and Ioannis Angelakis reaffirming expectations that the country will grow by 1.8% in 2026—well above the Eurozone’s projected 1% expansion.

In a briefing, the analysts noted that growth is set to accelerate in the second half of the year both in Greece and across the Eurozone, while inflation in Greece is expected to stay contained at around 1.9%.

Greece’s economic momentum will be driven by rising investment, resilient consumer activity, a robust labor market that continues to bolster real incomes, and strong tourism flows. Looking further ahead, Roussakis, from the G10 FX Strategy team, stressed that BofA is looking for additional progress on structural reforms to support productivity gains. On the fiscal front, he described Greece’s performance as “excellent.”

Angelakis, a European Credit Strategist, added that Greece continues to outperform the Eurozone, though the investment gap remains substantial. Corporate borrowing, he said, will be a core engine of growth.

The analysts placed particular emphasis on Greek banks, which they said are entering a phase of expanding capital distributions. The sector is characterized by strong capital positions well above regulatory requirements, with profitability converging toward the European average.

For 2025, BofA expects dividends, share buybacks, and mergers and acquisitions to act as key catalysts. Despite the improving fundamentals, Greek banks still trade at an approximate 10% valuation discount.

Greek bonds—both sovereign and corporate—are also expected to remain in the spotlight just as they did in 2025, continuing the trend of strong investor interest.