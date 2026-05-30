Holiday Exodus Peaks as Thousands Leave Athens

Ports, airports and intercity transport hubs are experiencing heavy traffic as travelers head away for the long weekend, with passenger numbers and booking rates reaching exceptionally high levels

English Edition 30.05.2026, 14:48
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Holiday Exodus Peaks as Thousands Leave Athens
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As the holiday weekend approaches, a mass travel exodus is underway, with tens of thousands of people leaving Athens and other major urban centers for island and mainland destinations.

According to ferry operators, more than 28,800 passengers were expected to depart from the ports of the wider Athens area on Saturday alone. The figure is based on tickets already issued, while the final number is expected to be higher as last-minute travelers continue to make bookings.

Authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the increased passenger flow, as demand for transport services remains exceptionally strong.

Busy Ports and Ferry Routes

The Port of Piraeus, the country’s largest passenger port, scheduled 14 departures to Aegean islands, with an estimated 10,890 travelers. Ferry services to nearby island destinations also recorded significant demand, with 42 departures carrying more than 7,000 passengers.

Traffic was similarly intense at the Port of Rafina, where 10 departures were expected to transport 7,754 passengers to popular island destinations. Meanwhile, nine departures were scheduled from Lavrio, serving more than 3,000 travelers.

Friday’s figures highlighted the scale of the holiday movement. More than 45,700 passengers traveled through major ports, including Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, as the weekend getaway began in earnest.

Intercity Buses Near Full Capacity

Strong demand was also reported on intercity bus routes. While no additional services were scheduled on Saturday, operators said occupancy rates were approaching 100%.

Passenger traffic was estimated to be around 5% higher than during the same holiday period last year. Popular destinations included regions across the mainland, with travelers heading to both coastal and inland locations.

Additional bus services had already been introduced on Friday to accommodate the increased demand.

Air Travel Demand Remains Strong

Airlines also reported high booking levels for the holiday period. Average seat occupancy reached approximately 80% on international routes and 75% on domestic services.

Several domestic leisure destinations ranked among the most popular choices for travelers departing from Athens, while international demand was concentrated on major European cities.

Flight occupancy rates on some routes climbed as high as 95%, reflecting the strong appetite for short holiday breaks.

Roads Remain Congestion-Free

Despite the large number of departures, traffic conditions on major highways remained relatively smooth.

Police said many travelers opted for island destinations, resulting in heavier pressure on ports rather than on the national road network. More than 90,000 vehicles passed through the main toll stations serving Athens over a 24-hour period.

Traffic authorities remain on alert and ready to intervene if necessary to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles throughout the holiday weekend.

Road Safety Warning

The holiday period is traditionally associated with increased road traffic and a higher risk of serious accidents. Road safety officials urged drivers to obey speed limits, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, wear seat belts and protective helmets, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Source: tovima.com

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