Survey: Online Shopping Becomes Entrenched in Greek Consumer Habits

More than three-quarters of consumers make frequent digital purchases as confidence in e-commerce platforms and online spending continues to rise, according to results of the survey

English Edition 28.05.2026, 10:30
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Survey: Online Shopping Becomes Entrenched in Greek Consumer Habits
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Online shopping appears to have become firmly embedded in the daily habits of consumers in Greece, with more than three-quarters of respondents in a recent survey reporting they make digital purchases frequently, according to results from the nationwide study that was published Wednesday.

The “E-Commerce Survey 2026” survey, conducted by the Greek E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A) and the ELTRUN e-business laboratory under the auspices of eQuality NGO, found that 77.6% of consumers polled in the survey shop online “frequently” or “very frequently,” slightly higher than in 2025.

Saving time and lower prices remained the main drivers behind online purchases. About 75.4% of respondents said e-commerce gives them more free time, while 74.2% said they find better prices online. Faster transactions were also viewed positively by 64.2% of participants.

Clothing and footwear ranked as the most popular online shopping category at 75.7%, followed by accommodation bookings at 73.3% and travel services at 68.5%. Food delivery, event tickets and personal care products also recorded strong demand.

Most respondents said their monthly online spending remained below 500 euros, although the survey found a growing share of consumers spending above that threshold.

Consumer trust in online retailers also continued to strengthen. Shoppers expressed greater confidence in well-known e-shops or platforms linked to major retail chains, businesses offering responsive customer support and websites with user-friendly design and functionality.

The findings reflect the continued expansion of Greece’s digital economy over the past year, as retailers and service providers accelerated investments in logistics, payment systems and omnichannel operations amid rising digital transaction volumes and sustained demand for online tourism, food-delivery and retail services.

Source: tovima.com

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