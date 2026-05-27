Lee Jeans Sold for Up to $1 Billion in Major Denim Shake-Up

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In a market where brands change hands faster than ever, value lies not just in products but in the history they carry and the global recognition of their name. Against that backdrop, one of the most iconic denim brands in the world, Lee Jeans, is moving to new ownership in a deal that signals a broader reshaping of the fashion landscape.

Lee Jeans, Kontoor, and Authentic Brands Group

Specifically, the historic Lee Jeans brand is changing hands in one of the largest apparel deals of the year. Kontoor Brands has agreed to sell it to Authentic Brands Group for a total price that could reach up to $1 billion. The deal includes an upfront payment of $750 million and an additional earnout of $250 million, contingent on Lee’s performance under its new ownership. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The sale of Lee is part of Kontoor Brands’ broader strategic restructuring, as the company moves to concentrate its focus on Wrangler and Helly Hansen. CEO Scott Baxter stated that the move will allow for greater investment in brands with stronger growth prospects and better returns. He noted that the company wants to strengthen its presence in markets such as outdoor and workwear, where it sees significant room for expansion.

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the final deal price exceeded market expectations. Their team, led by analyst Ike Boruchow, noted that the market had anticipated a valuation of around $600 to $625 million, making the final price meaningfully higher than expected, as reported by Retail Dive. The same analysts pointed out that repositioning Lee had proven to be a challenge for Kontoor, requiring ongoing investment to preserve the brand’s identity.