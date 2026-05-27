Lee Jeans Sold for Up to $1 Billion in Major Denim Shake-Up

Iconic Lee Jeans is changing hands in one of the apparel industry's biggest deals of the year, with Authentic Brands Group set to take over from Kontoor Brands

English Edition 27.05.2026, 07:41
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Lee Jeans Sold for Up to $1 Billion in Major Denim Shake-Up
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In a market where brands change hands faster than ever, value lies not just in products but in the history they carry and the global recognition of their name. Against that backdrop, one of the most iconic denim brands in the world, Lee Jeans, is moving to new ownership in a deal that signals a broader reshaping of the fashion landscape.

Lee Jeans, Kontoor, and Authentic Brands Group

Specifically, the historic Lee Jeans brand is changing hands in one of the largest apparel deals of the year. Kontoor Brands has agreed to sell it to Authentic Brands Group for a total price that could reach up to $1 billion. The deal includes an upfront payment of $750 million and an additional earnout of $250 million, contingent on Lee’s performance under its new ownership. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The sale of Lee is part of Kontoor Brands’ broader strategic restructuring, as the company moves to concentrate its focus on Wrangler and Helly Hansen. CEO Scott Baxter stated that the move will allow for greater investment in brands with stronger growth prospects and better returns. He noted that the company wants to strengthen its presence in markets such as outdoor and workwear, where it sees significant room for expansion.

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the final deal price exceeded market expectations. Their team, led by analyst Ike Boruchow, noted that the market had anticipated a valuation of around $600 to $625 million, making the final price meaningfully higher than expected, as reported by Retail Dive. The same analysts pointed out that repositioning Lee had proven to be a challenge for Kontoor, requiring ongoing investment to preserve the brand’s identity.

Authentic Brands Group’s Plan

Authentic Brands Group, known for brands such as Reebok and Guess, plans to convert Lee into a licensing model as soon as the deal closes. The company announced it is already in discussions with potential partners who would take over the operation and development of Lee across new lifestyle, experience, and content categories, according to Reuters.

Authentic aims to significantly expand its global footprint through Lee, which currently generates approximately $1.5 billion in annual sales across 73 countries, with the majority of revenue coming from the US and Canada. The acquisition brings Authentic closer to its goal of reaching $100 billion in annual retail sales within the next five years.

Lee Jeans’ Storied Legacy

Lee is one of the most historically significant denim brands in the world and has been woven into American culture for decades. The brand became a symbol of the casual revolution of the 20th century and was closely associated with film legends and pop culture icons, most notably James Dean, who helped establish denim as a cornerstone of youthful rebellion and timeless style.

Lee had come under Kontoor Brands’ umbrella following the spin-off that VF Corp carried out in 2018, when it separated Wrangler and Lee into a standalone company. However, the ongoing need for investment to keep the brand fresh appears to have ultimately driven the strategic decision to sell.

A New Era for the Denim Industry

The deal is considered a pivotal moment for the global denim industry, as it confirms the shift of major fashion groups toward more agile licensing and brand management models. It also underscores the enduring value of heritage brands, even in a market that is constantly evolving due to new consumer habits and fierce competition from fast fashion.

For Lee, the new chapter under Authentic may well be the opportunity for a powerful comeback on the world stage.

Source: tovima.com

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