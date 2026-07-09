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Small Homes Dominate Greece’s Housing Market

Smaller homes are becoming Greece’s top choice as soaring prices, rising living costs and demographic shifts reshape the housing market. Demand is expected to remain strong through 2026.

English Edition 09.07.2026, 21:55
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Small Homes Dominate Greece’s Housing Market
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Demand for smaller homes is reshaping Greece’s residential property market, mirroring a broader international trend. While homebuyers a decade ago prioritized spacious properties, rising costs and changing household needs have shifted demand decisively toward more compact apartments.

According to the latest market data, one in two homes purchased in Greece last year measured between 51 and 100 square meters, with properties ranging from 51 to 75 square meters emerging as the most sought-after category. Industry professionals expect this trend to continue throughout 2026.

Market experts attribute the shift to four key factors. First, soaring property prices have fundamentally altered purchasing decisions. Residential prices in Greece have climbed by roughly 85% to 100% over the past decade, forcing many buyers to compromise on size in order to stay within budget.

Second, operating costs have become increasingly important. Larger homes carry higher expenses for heating, cooling, maintenance fees and property taxes, making smaller, more efficient residences a more attractive option.

Demographic changes are also reshaping demand. Greece’s population is shrinking while single-person households and childless couples account for a growing share of households, reducing the need for larger homes. At the same time, modern residential developments are designed to maximize usable living space, eliminating oversized entrance halls and long corridors that characterized older apartments.

RE/MAX data show that mid-sized homes dominated transactions in 2025. Apartments measuring 51-75 square meters accounted for 26.4% of purchases, followed closely by properties between 76 and 100 square meters at 25.9%. Homes of up to 50 square meters represented 19.2% of transactions. By contrast, only 20.8% of sales involved properties between 101 and 150 square meters, while homes larger than 151 square meters accounted for just 7.7%.

The preference for compact homes is evident across the country. Apartments of 51-75 square meters were the most popular choice in Attica (29%), Thessaloniki (30%), and the rest of Greece (24.6%). Yet the shift toward smaller properties also highlights a growing housing challenge. According to Eurostat, nearly one in three Greeks (28.3%) lives in an overcrowded home, with housing conditions deteriorating compared with 2022.

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