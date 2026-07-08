Greek Tax Authority: No Such Thing as Free Gifts for Influencers

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For a lot of influencers around the world, the free stuff has always been part of the appeal. A comped hotel here, the latest phone there, a box of cosmetics that arrives without an invoice. However Greek tax authorities have now decided that none of it is quite as free as it looked.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), which is responsible for collecting the country’s taxes, has set up dedicated audit teams to look for income that never made it onto a tax return. They are looking for advertising deals that went uninvoiced and the products and services creators accept for a plug without declaring them.

The teams read the posts. They track hashtags, brand tags and the comments beneath an upload for evidence of a commercial arrangement the state never heard about. Photographs, videos, discount codes, repeat collaborations and the frequency with which a product appears can, in the authority’s assessment, mark someone as running a business.

A recent decision, numbered 1966/2026, from the Dispute Resolution Directorate, the tax administration’s internal appeals body, sets the approach auditors will follow and establishes social media posts as digital evidence. That material is cross-checked against bank accounts, partnership contracts and email to determine whether services changed hands without the required documents.

The rules reach past cash. A free trip, a mobile phone, clothing, cosmetics or anything else handed over in return for exposure carries economic value and has to be invoiced and declared like a cash payment. That covers fees from sponsored posts, advertising and affiliate marketing, earnings from platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and any goods or services taken as payment in kind.

Greek tax law treats influencers as businesses, which means registering with the tax office. Most register as sole proprietors; higher earners often choose a single member private company, the structure Greeks call an IKE. They are required to keep books, issue an invoice or receipt for every fee, report to the tax authority’s myDATA platform, charge value added tax where it applies and pay social security contributions as self-employed workers.

Ignoring the rules now costs more than back taxes and surcharges. AADE has signaled it will impose heavy fines as it moves to curb evasion in the new digital economy.