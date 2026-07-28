 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(6) "Travel"
    [1]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(13) "Europe Travel"
    [1]=>
    string(19) "Arts and Humanities"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(6) "Travel"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(20) "Arts & Entertainment"
}

Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon

Visitors can enjoy free evening access, cultural performances, and guided tours at 126 archaeological sites and museums nationwide

English Edition 28.07.2026, 23:25
Σχολιάστε
Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Visitors to Greece and residents will have the chance to admire the August full moon at 126 archaeological sites, monuments, museums, and historic landmarks free, the Greek Culture Ministry announced this week.

Now in its 27th year, the ministry’s Full Moon initiative will this year also feature a program of theatrical productions, concerts, dance performances, exhibitions, and guided tours at participating venues across the country.

Visitors will be able to enter participating sites free of charge from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

In addition to the main full moon celebrations on Friday, August 28, the ministry has scheduled a series of events in the days surrounding the full moon, with cultural activities taking place on August 26, 27, 29, and 30.

The August full moon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, will officially reach its peak on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 7.18 a.m. Greece time.

This year’s celestial event coincides with a partial lunar eclipse visible across Europe including in Greece, Africa, the Americas, and parts of western Asia. During the eclipse, approximately 93% of the Moon’s diameter will pass through Earth’s umbral shadow, creating a striking astronomical spectacle.

July 2026 Full Moon Events in Athens
Meanwhile, ahead of the August celebrations, dozens of venues across Athens will be hosting July full moon events on Wednesday, July 29. Highlights include the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) popular Full Moon Sleepover with free outdoor film screenings, activities, and wellness sessions celebrating the Buck Moon.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ο AI Agent της OpenAI χάκαρε και δεύτερη εταιρεία τεχνολογίας
Τεχνολογία

Ο AI Agent της OpenAI χάκαρε και δεύτερη εταιρεία τεχνολογίας
CENTCOM: Αιφνιδιαστική επίθεση του Ιράν σε βάση των ΗΠΑ στην Ιορδανία
Κόσμος

CENTCOM: Αιφνιδιαστική επίθεση του Ιράν σε βάση των ΗΠΑ στην Ιορδανία
Τραμπ: Ψηφοθηρική «στοργή» στους βιομηχανικούς εργάτες, εν μέσω κλιμακούμενης κρίσης
World

Ρελάνς Τραμπ ως «ήρωας της εργατικής τάξης», με το βλέμμα στις κάλπες του Νοεμβρίου
Μαδαγασκάρη: «Ναι» ΗΠΑ σε έργο για τις σπάνιες γαίες
World

Αγώνας δρόμου ΗΠΑ-Κίνας για τις σπάνιες γαίες της Μαδαγασκάρης
Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon
English Edition

Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon
Wall Street: Σε άνοδο ο Dow Jones, πέμπτη ημέρα απωλειών για τον Nasdaq
Wall Street

Σε άνοδο ο Dow Jones, πέμπτη ημέρα απωλειών για τον Nasdaq

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Εργαζόμενοι: Γιατί 2 στους 3 νοσταλγούν τη ζωή πριν την ΑΙ
World

Γιατί 2 στους 3 εργαζομένους νοσταλγούν τη ζωή πριν την ΑΙ

Έρευνα δείχνει ότι η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη καταργεί τη δημιουργικότητα των ανθρώπων και «μολύνει την σκέψη τους» - Οι εργαζόμενοι... το ξανασκέφτονται

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες: Πατούν φρένο στα νέα δάνεια – Η ελληνική εξαίρεση
World

Το φρένο στα νέα δάνεια και η ελληνική εξαίρεση

Η πιστωτική επέκταση στην Ελλάδα όχι μόνο διατηρεί τη δυναμική της, αλλά επιταχύνεται, σε αντίθεση με τις ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Boeing: Μεγαλύτερες απώλειες από ό,τι αναμενόταν λόγω του κόστους του Air Force One
World

Πλήγμα στη Boeing από τα... προεδρικά Air Force One

Η Boeing κατέγραψε ζημίες ύψους 280 εκατ. δολαρίων από το πρόγραμμα κατασκευής δύο νέων αεροσκαφών «Air Force One», το οποίο έχει καθυστερήσει σημαντικά

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Κίνα: Ξεκινά την παραγωγή εγχώριων εργαλείων κατασκευής τσιπ DUV με τη μέθοδο εμβάπτισης
Τεχνολογία

Η Κίνα ξεκινά αντεπίθεση στην ASML - Παραγωγή εργαλείων DUV για chip

Η προσπάθεια παραγωγής DUV στην Κίνα βρίσκεται υπό την ηγεσία της ελάχιστα γνωστής εταιρείας Aishengna από τη Σαγκάη

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Παγκόσμιος εμπορικός πόλεμος: Η Γερμανία χαρτογραφεί τις αδυναμίες της Κίνας σε περίπτωση εμπλοκής
World

Πού θα χτυπήσει η Γερμανία την Κίνα σε περίπτωση εμπορικού πολέμου

Το Βερολίνο ψάχνει τα τρωτά οικονομικά σημεία του Πεκίνου, σε τεχνολογίες και εργαλεία αιχμής

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Γουόρς: Το δείπνο και η καλή οικογενειακή διαμάχη
World

Γουόρς: Το δείπνο και η καλή οικογενειακή διαμάχη

Η αναμόρφωση της Fed, η σιωπή του Γουόρς και η στάση της FOMC

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου: Καινούργιο βιβλίο, καινούργιος AKTOR
Business

Εξάρχου: Καινούργιο βιβλίο, καινούργιος AKTOR

Ο Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου τόνισε στο Euronext Athens την άντληση κεφαλαίων ύψους 1,3 δισ. ευρώ της AKTOR τους τελευταίους 18 μήνες

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Ληξιπρόθεσμα χρέη: Η κυβέρνηση «παγώνει» τη λίστα με 30.000 μεγαλοφειλέτες
Tax

Η κυβέρνηση «παγώνει» τη λίστα με 30.000 μεγαλοφειλέτες

Στον «πάγο» η λίστα μέχρι τουλάχιστον τον Φεβρουάριο του 2027, σύμφωνα με υπουργική απόφαση

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon
English Edition

Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon

Visitors can enjoy free evening access, cultural performances, and guided tours at 126 archaeological sites and museums nationwide

Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU
English Edition

Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU

Greek household savings declined by 3.7% compared with the final quarter of 2025, the second-worst performance in the bloc.

Zakynthos Port Set for First Major Works Since 1999
English Edition

Zakynthos Port Set for First Major Works Since 1999

Greece's shipping minister says a new master plan for the island's key port is progressing, while dredging, infrastructure upgrades, and coastal protection projects move forward

Greek Government Targets Fuel Prices and Household Costs
English Edition

Greek Government Targets Fuel Prices and Household Costs

The government unveiled temporary fuel support, supermarket price reductions and new investment funding, while warning that prolonged wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could drive higher inflation this winter

Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August
English Edition

Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August

The government will fund an additional reduction in diesel prices as part of measures aimed at easing pressure on consumers and businesses affected by rising energy costs Μ

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus
English Edition

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

The Greek prime minister hailed UNESCO’s decision to add Olympus to the World Heritage List as a major national achievement and a step toward protecting its natural and cultural legacy.

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal
English Edition

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal

The Greek men’s national team defeated Hungary 15-14 in a dramatic final, securing the first major gold medal in its history after a last-minute winning goal decided the tournament in Australia

Latest News
Ο AI Agent της OpenAI χάκαρε και δεύτερη εταιρεία τεχνολογίας
Τεχνολογία

Ο AI Agent της OpenAI χάκαρε και δεύτερη εταιρεία τεχνολογίας

Σύμφωνα με το Reuters ο πράκτορας ΤΝ που χάκαρε την Hugging Face παραβίασε επίσης έναν λογαριασμό πελάτη της Modal Labs, εταιρείας υποδομών τεχνητής νοημοσύνης με έδρα τη Νέα Υόρκη

CENTCOM: Αιφνιδιαστική επίθεση του Ιράν σε βάση των ΗΠΑ στην Ιορδανία
Κόσμος

CENTCOM: Αιφνιδιαστική επίθεση του Ιράν σε βάση των ΗΠΑ στην Ιορδανία

Η Κεντρική Διοίκηση των ΗΠΑ, επιβεβαίωσε σχετικές αναφορές πως εκτοξεύτηκαν βαλλιστικοί πύραυλοι από το Ιράν στην Ιορδανία, στοχεύοντας αμερικανική βάση.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Τραμπ: Ψηφοθηρική «στοργή» στους βιομηχανικούς εργάτες, εν μέσω κλιμακούμενης κρίσης
World

Ρελάνς Τραμπ ως «ήρωας της εργατικής τάξης», με το βλέμμα στις κάλπες του Νοεμβρίου

Οι εργάτες στην αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία γυρνούν τη δημοσκοπική πλάτη τους στον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο

Μαδαγασκάρη: «Ναι» ΗΠΑ σε έργο για τις σπάνιες γαίες
World

Αγώνας δρόμου ΗΠΑ-Κίνας για τις σπάνιες γαίες της Μαδαγασκάρης

Το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ δηλώνει ότι το έργο στη Μαδαγασκάρη εντάσσεται στην προσπάθεια των ΗΠΑ να αντισταθούν στον έλεγχο της εφοδιαστικής αλυσίδας από την Κίνα

Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon
English Edition

Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon

Visitors can enjoy free evening access, cultural performances, and guided tours at 126 archaeological sites and museums nationwide

Wall Street: Σε άνοδο ο Dow Jones, πέμπτη ημέρα απωλειών για τον Nasdaq
Wall Street

Σε άνοδο ο Dow Jones, πέμπτη ημέρα απωλειών για τον Nasdaq

Τα συμβόλαια μελλοντικής εκπλήρωσης του Nasdaq σημειώνουν πτώση καθώς συνεχίζεται η πώληση μετοχών εταιρειών μικροεπεξεργαστών, αλλά τα ισχυρά κέρδη στηρίζουν τον υπόλοιπο χρηματιστηριακό τομέα

Εργαζόμενοι: Γιατί 2 στους 3 νοσταλγούν τη ζωή πριν την ΑΙ
World

Γιατί 2 στους 3 εργαζομένους νοσταλγούν τη ζωή πριν την ΑΙ

Έρευνα δείχνει ότι η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη καταργεί τη δημιουργικότητα των ανθρώπων και «μολύνει την σκέψη τους» - Οι εργαζόμενοι... το ξανασκέφτονται

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Ξαναχτίζει το «δασμολογικό τείχος» του
World

Ο Τραμπ ξαναχτίζει το «δασμολογικό τείχος» του - Νέα φάση με αλλαγή τακτικής

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, οδηγεί την χαρακτηριστική εμπορική πολιτική του σε μια νέα φάση

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Estée Lauder: Η Deciem και το διαμάντι στο στέμμα της
World

Η Deciem και το διαμάντι στο στέμμα της Estée Lauder

Η Estée Lauder βασίζεται στην Deciem για να αναζωογονήσει το χαρτοφυλάκιό της - Τι θα λανσάρει τον Αύγουστο

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Apple: Μίσθωση iPhone με χαμηλότερη μηνιαία δόση και δυνατότητα αναβάθμισης
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple λανσάρει πρόγραμμα μίσθωσης iPhone μέσω Klarna

Το νέο πρόγραμμα Upgrade της Apple διατίθεται σε καταστήματα και online στις ΗΠΑ, με συμβόλαια έως δύο ετών για iPhone και έως τριών ετών για Mac και iPad

Νετανιάχου: Ζήτησε από τον Τραμπ νέα μεγάλη επίθεση κατά του Ιράν
Κόσμος

Νετανιάχου: Ζήτησε από τον Τραμπ νέα μεγάλη επίθεση κατά του Ιράν

Στη συνάντηση που είχε ο Νετανιάχου με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στον Λευκό Οίκο, φέρεται ότι προσπάθησε να τον πείσει για νέα στρατιωτική επιχείρηση κατά του Ιράν.

Chobani: Στο δικαστήριο μετά από ομαδική αγωγή καταναλωτών
World

Στο δικαστήριο η Chobani μετά από αγωγή καταναλωτών

Η ομαδική αγωγή, που αντιμετωπίζει η Chobani υποστηρίζει ότι εξαπάτησε τους καταναλωτές διαφημίζοντας ψευδώς ότι ορισμένα από τα γιαούρτια ελληνικού τύπου ήταν «χωρίς ζάχαρη».

Schneider Electric και AMD παρουσιάζουν το πρώτο reference design της πλατφόρμας Helios
Τεχνολογία

Schneider Electric και AMD παρουσιάζουν το πρώτο reference design της πλατφόρμας Helios

Το νέο σχέδιο αναφοράς στοχεύει να μειώσει την πολυπλοκότητα και τον κίνδυνο στην υλοποίηση high-density AI εγκαταστάσεων

18 μήνες Τραμπ: Τα οικονομικά σοκ, η ανθεκτικότητα και πόσο βελτιώθηκε η ζωή των Αμερικανών
World

18 μήνες Τραμπ: Πόσο βελτιώθηκε η ζωή των Αμερικανών

Ο απολογισμός της 18μηνης διακυβέρνησης Τραμπ καθώς πλησιάζουν οι ενδιάμεσες εκλογές

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Orchestra Hellas: Επενδύσεις, παρά τις προκλήσεις
Business

Orchestra Hellas: Επενδύσεις, παρά τις προκλήσεις

Η βελτίωση του περιθωρίου μικτού και καθαρού κέρδους αλλά και η διεύρυνση του μεριδίου αγοράς στους βασικούς στόχους της Orchestra Hellas

ΟΝΥΞ ΤΟΥΡΙΣΤΙΚΗ: Υπέγραψε bridge finance 7,8 εκατ. ευρώ με την Credia Bank
Business

Η ΟΝΥΞ ΤΟΥΡΙΣΤΙΚΗ περνά στο επόμενο στάδιο για το έργο στη Σάνη Χαλκιδικής

Η ενδιάμεση χρηματοδότηση θα στηρίξει πρόδρομες κατασκευαστικές εργασίες και την προετοιμασία του έργου αγροτουριστικού χωριού στη Χαλκιδική

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies