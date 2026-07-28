Archaeological Sites Across Greece to Open for August Full Moon

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Visitors to Greece and residents will have the chance to admire the August full moon at 126 archaeological sites, monuments, museums, and historic landmarks free, the Greek Culture Ministry announced this week.

Now in its 27th year, the ministry’s Full Moon initiative will this year also feature a program of theatrical productions, concerts, dance performances, exhibitions, and guided tours at participating venues across the country.

Visitors will be able to enter participating sites free of charge from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

In addition to the main full moon celebrations on Friday, August 28, the ministry has scheduled a series of events in the days surrounding the full moon, with cultural activities taking place on August 26, 27, 29, and 30.

The August full moon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, will officially reach its peak on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 7.18 a.m. Greece time.

This year’s celestial event coincides with a partial lunar eclipse visible across Europe including in Greece, Africa, the Americas, and parts of western Asia. During the eclipse, approximately 93% of the Moon’s diameter will pass through Earth’s umbral shadow, creating a striking astronomical spectacle.

July 2026 Full Moon Events in Athens

Meanwhile, ahead of the August celebrations, dozens of venues across Athens will be hosting July full moon events on Wednesday, July 29. Highlights include the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) popular Full Moon Sleepover with free outdoor film screenings, activities, and wellness sessions celebrating the Buck Moon.

Source: tovima.com