Greece Extends Limited Use of Old ID Cards Until 2027

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Greece has extended the limited use of older national identity cards until September 25, 2027, giving citizens more time to transition to the country’s new ID cards.

Under a ministerial decision, the extension does not restore the full validity of the older IDs. Instead, they will only be accepted for specific remote electronic identity verification procedures related to the issuance of trusted digital certificates.

The measure is intended to address delays in the rollout of the new identity cards, as many citizens have yet to complete the replacement process.

Where old ID cards remain valid

Until September 25, 2027, older identity cards may only be used for designated online verification services. They will not be accepted as general proof of identity for all public sector transactions or as travel documents.

The extension applies to older Greek identity cards that display the holder’s name in both Greek and Latin characters. It also covers identity cards issued to members of the armed forces and security services, as well as valid residence permits held by third-country nationals, but only within the scope defined by the ministerial decision.

Old IDs to be phased out

The government plans to complete the withdrawal of the old identity cards from public transactions by September 2027. After that date, citizens will be required to use the new national identity card for dealings with public authorities.

How to obtain the new ID card

Applicants must pay the required fees before visiting a police station. The standard electronic fee is €10, covering the issuance, printing, personalization and secure delivery of the new card.

Large families are eligible for a reduced €5 fee upon presenting the necessary documentation. An additional €0.50 Greek Police stamp is also required.

The process begins by booking an appointment online with the appropriate issuing authority based on the applicant’s place of residence or temporary address. If no appointments are available locally, applicants may choose another police station.

Applicants must appear in person at the police station, where their information is verified using Greece’s Civil Registry. Photographs can either be taken at the issuing office or uploaded through the government’s myPhoto platform by a certified photographer, with a unique code used to retrieve the image during the application process.

Source: tovima.com