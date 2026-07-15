 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(27) "Health and Medical Services"
    [1]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(26) "Health Care and Physicians"
    [1]=>
    string(14) "Housing Market"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(16) "Health & Fitness"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
}

€1,500 Bonus Draws Doctors, But Islands Still Left Short

Applications rose for remote posts, yet housing costs are pushing new hires back out

English Edition 15.07.2026, 08:30
Σχολιάστε
€1,500 Bonus Draws Doctors, But Islands Still Left Short
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

€1,500 monthly bonus for doctors serving on islands with fewer than 4,000 residents brought fresh optimism about staffing small islands, but gaps in the national health system (ESY) remain.

Behind the persistently unfilled posts, repeated job postings, and doctor departures lies a deeper, newer problem: the housing crisis in tourist destinations. Greece has doctors, but in many cases can’t guarantee them the basics, starting with a place to live.

The bonus drew applicants, but didn’t solve the problem

The new incentive appears to have mobilized interest: the first call for primary care positions on small islands in the program drew 57 applications for 42 ESY doctor posts.

Response was especially strong in places like Hydra, Poros, and Spetses, where multiple candidates competed for the same posts. The program covers 47 small islands and is funded through a seven-year, €10.08 million donation from the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation aimed at strengthening public health infrastructure. But the picture isn’t uniform.

Positions remain empty in the most remote areas

Despite the financial incentive, 13 facilities received no applications at all, accounting for 16 vacant posts, on islands including Agios Efstratios, Psara, Folegandros, Agathonisi, Nisyros (Mandraki), Koufonisia, Thymaina, Serifos, Thirasia, Kimolos, Kea, Skyros (family medicine and radiology), and Alonnisos. The data suggest the financial incentive works, but isn’t enough where isolation, difficult transport, and above all the cost of living discourage applicants.

Regional breakdown

The strongest response came from the 2nd Health Region: 49 applications for 35 posts. The 5th Health Region drew 7 applications for 6 posts, and the 6th just 1 application for 1 post. The takeaway is twofold: doctors respond when incentives exist, but some areas remain unfilled even with the extra pay.

95 re-advertised positions
The scale of the problem became clear in January 2026, when the Health Ministry was forced to re-advertise 95 specialist doctor posts that had already gone unfilled, most on islands, in mountainous areas, or in remote regions.

The issue isn’t limited to one or two specialties: in 2026 alone, 1,131 new specialist posts were advertised for the ESY, along with 441 permanent posts for Health Centers and multi-purpose regional clinics.

The constant re-postings suggest the staffing shortage isn’t a one-off, but has become a permanent feature.

The real obstacle: housing

The main reason now surfacing more and more often isn’t just salary, it’s the inability to find a place to live. Greece has created a new absurdity: the state finds the doctor, but the doctor can’t find a home.

On popular tourist islands, the growth of short-term rentals has drastically shrunk the housing available for long-term leases. A newly appointed doctor can be posted to one of the country’s best-known destinations and still be unable to afford a small apartment. For a public sector professional with specialized training, housing costs can eat up nearly half their income.

They arrive for duty, then leave

In several cases doctors accept the post, move to the island, and then find they can’t secure decent housing. The result: departures, new vacancies, doctors being shuttled in from other regions, and added strain on already stretched health facilities. The problem isn’t just that doctors can’t be found anymore, it’s that they can’t stay where they’re posted.

Islands don’t just serve residents

Island healthcare isn’t only a matter for permanent residents; it has a tourism dimension too. During summer, the population of many areas multiplies, and small health facilities must serve not just residents but hundreds of thousands of visitors. An island without a doctor isn’t just a social problem, it’s a matter of public safety and tourism credibility.

Maybe the answer isn’t more bonuses, but housing

Current policy leans heavily on subsidies and financial incentives. A different approach could be building permanent housing infrastructure for health workers. A rough estimate suggests that 200 units of 50 square meters (10,000 sq m total), at a construction cost of about €1,700 per square meter, would require roughly €17 million, a network that could support hundreds of doctors for decades.

Meanwhile, temporary fixes carry ongoing costs: if each vacant post creates roughly €50,000 a year in extra costs for transfers, emergency coverage, and substitutions, the 95 unfilled posts alone cost about €4.75 million annually, nearly €20 million over four years.

In other words, a house is a lasting asset while a bonus runs out. The real question isn’t how many more posts will be advertised, but whether the country can offer doctors posted where they’re needed most the most basic thing: a home to live in.

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συνεχίζονται οι μάχες για τις 2.500 μονάδες
Markets

Συνεχίζονται οι μάχες για τις 2.500 μονάδες στο ΧΑ
Piraeus Securities: Στα 5,80 ευρώ η νέα τιμή-στόχος για την ElvalHalcor
Business

Piraeus Securities: Στα 5,80 ευρώ η νέα τιμή-στόχος για την ElvalHalcor
Επίδομα παιδιού: Έρχεται αύξηση στο Α21 του ΟΠΕΚΑ – Τι εξετάζεται
Economy

Έρχεται αύξηση στο επίδομα παιδιού - Τι εξετάζεται
Κίνα: Η μεγαλύτερη δημόσια εγγραφή στο χρηματιστήριο
Ασία

Κίνα: Η μεγαλύτερη δημόσια εγγραφή στο χρηματιστήριο
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Επιφυλακτικότητα οι αγορές, μεγάλες απώλειες στον DAX
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Επιφυλακτικότητα οι ευρωπαϊκές αγορές, μεγάλες απώλειες στον DAX
Elvalhalcor: Σε εύρος 4,2–4,4 ευρώ θα διενεργηθεί η AMK
Business

Elvalhalcor: Σε εύρος 4,2–4,4 ευρώ θα διενεργηθεί η AMK

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Τράπεζες: Τι έρχεται μετά το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης για την χρηματοδότηση των επενδύσεων
Τράπεζες

Το RRF τελειώνει, η μάχη για τις επενδύσεις αρχίζει

Τα νέα ευρωπαϊκά εργαλεία για τις επενδύσεις και ο ρόλος που θα παίξουν οι τράπεζες

Αγης Μάρκου
DER Touristik: Επένδυση 40 εκατ. ευρώ για νέο πεντάστερο ξενοδοχείο στην Κω
Business

Γερμανική εταιρεία χτίζει πεντάστερο «χωριό» 40 εκατ. στην Κω

Το Aldiana Kos των 810 κλινών και 270 δωματίων, οι 21 πισίνες και οι 280 θέσεις εργασίας – Η στροφή της γερμανικής DER Touristik από τη μίσθωση ξενοδοχείων στην ιδιόκτητη ανάπτυξη

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Η Wall Street επικεντρώνεται σε υψηλότερους κινδύνους και αποδόσεις
Reuters Breakingviews

Η άλλη όψη της έκρηξης κερδών των τραπεζών της Wall Street

Η άνοδος των επιχειρηματικών deals μπορεί να ευνοήσει όλες τις τράπεζες, αλλά και να τις βουλιάξει όλες μαζί

Stephen Gandel
Στενά του Ορμούζ: Κατέρρευσαν οι διελεύσεις – Τα πλοία στρέφονται στον ιρανικό διάδρομο
World

Αλλάζουν ρότα τα πλοία στο Ορμούζ

Στην πράξη, οι διελεύσεις στα Στενά του Ορμούζ έχουν περιοριστεί σε ελάχιστα πλοία

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ομόλογα: Τα εταιρικά ομόλογα έχουν τις καλύτερες αποδόσεις εδώ και χρόνια – Γιατί δεν είναι αρκετό
World

Οι αποδόσεις εταιρικών ομολόγων δεν πείθουν τους επενδυτές

Οι υψηλότερες μακροπρόθεσμες αποδόσεις ενδέχεται να μην αντισταθμίζουν τους υψηλότερους κινδύνους για τα εταιρικά ομόλογα

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Αεροπορικός τουρισμός: Η αγορά των 100 δισ. ευρώ που χάνει η Ελλάδα
Τουρισμός

Η αγορά των 100 δισ. που χάνει η Ελλάδα

Ο αεροπορικός τουρισμός αφορά ταξιδιώτες με υψηλή αγοραστική δύναμη, που δαπανούν σημαντικά ποσά σε ξενοδοχεία ανώτερων κατηγοριών, εστίαση, μεταφορές κ.ο.κ.

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Κρασί: Ουκρανοί οινοποιοί επιμένουν παρά τον πόλεμο
AGRO

Ουκρανοί οινοποιοί επιμένουν παρά τον πόλεμο

Το κρασί γίνεται για τους ουκρανούς αμπελουργούς και οινοποιούς σύμβολο αντοχής και ελπίδας

Ανθή Γεωργίου
JP Morgan: Ποιες μετοχές θα προσελκύσουν πάνω από 1 δισ.
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

JP Morgan: Ποιες μετοχές θα προσελκύσουν πάνω από 1 δισ.

Οι εισροές άνω του 1 δισ. δολαρίων τον Σεπτέμβριο μπορούν να αποτελέσουν καταλύτη για το ελληνικό χρηματιστήριο

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Περισσότερα από English Edition
€1,500 Bonus Draws Doctors, But Islands Still Left Short
English Edition

€1,500 Bonus Draws Doctors, But Islands Still Left Short

Applications rose for remote posts, yet housing costs are pushing new hires back out

Greek Inflation to Hit 3.8% in 2026, Bank of Greece Governor Says
English Edition

Greek Inflation to Hit 3.8% in 2026, Bank of Greece Governor Says

Investment and strong public finances keep Greece ahead of the eurozone, even as a Middle East energy shock and stubborn structural weaknesses cloud the outlook for households and businesses

Extreme Heat Puts Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano at Risk
English Edition

Extreme Heat Puts Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano at Risk

Record temperatures are reducing milk production, driving up costs and increasing pressure on one of Italy’s most iconic food industries, as producers warn climate extremes threaten its long-term future.

Fuel Price Cut in Greece Faces Questions Over Real Impact
English Edition

Fuel Price Cut in Greece Faces Questions Over Real Impact

The government’s temporary intervention aims to lower gasoline and diesel prices this summer, but market experts warn that high taxes and global uncertainty may limit the relief for consumers

Mitsotakis Calls for United Front Against Political Violence as Threats Target Dep. Minister
English Edition

Mitsotakis Calls for United Front Against Political Violence as Threats Target Dep. Minister

His statements came hours after unknown assailants vandalized a deputy minister's office and family home on Crete with threats referencing the deadly Thessaloniki firebombing

Ahmet Davutoglu: ‘Greece at Bottom of Turkey’s List of Adversaries’
English Edition

Ahmet Davutoglu: ‘Greece at Bottom of Turkey’s List of Adversaries’

Turkey's former prime minister and foreign minister Davutoglu tells Ta Nea: 'No map or legal document claims that the Aegean Sea belongs entirely to Greece'

Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR
English Edition

Sanctions Eyed for Carriers Causing Congestion in Athens FIR

Binding slot allocation and financial penalties proposed, as the Athens airport faces growing pressure from record traffic, airspace constraints and expansion work

Latest News
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συνεχίζονται οι μάχες για τις 2.500 μονάδες
Markets

Συνεχίζονται οι μάχες για τις 2.500 μονάδες στο ΧΑ

Το κλίμα νευρικότητας παραμένει έντονο στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών και στη σημερινή συνεδρίαση

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Piraeus Securities: Στα 5,80 ευρώ η νέα τιμή-στόχος για την ElvalHalcor
Business

Piraeus Securities: Στα 5,80 ευρώ η νέα τιμή-στόχος για την ElvalHalcor

Η ElvalHalcor έχει προχωρήσει σε συνδυασμένη διεθνή ιδιωτική τοποθέτηση σε θεσμικούς επενδυτές και δημόσια προσφορά στην Ελλάδα

Επίδομα παιδιού: Έρχεται αύξηση στο Α21 του ΟΠΕΚΑ – Τι εξετάζεται
Economy

Έρχεται αύξηση στο επίδομα παιδιού - Τι εξετάζεται

Το επίδομα του παιδιού Α21 και τα σενάρια - Στόχος η ενίσχυση των οικογενειών

Κίνα: Η μεγαλύτερη δημόσια εγγραφή στο χρηματιστήριο
Ασία

Κίνα: Η μεγαλύτερη δημόσια εγγραφή στο χρηματιστήριο

Η CXMT, κατασκευαστής τσιπ, επιδιώκει να αντλήσει 9,8 δισ. δολάρια

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Επιφυλακτικότητα οι αγορές, μεγάλες απώλειες στον DAX
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Επιφυλακτικότητα οι ευρωπαϊκές αγορές, μεγάλες απώλειες στον DAX

Στήριγμα για τον ευρωπαϊκό τεχνολογικό κλάδο αποτελεί όμως σήμερα η ASML, η μεγαλύτερη εταιρεία τεχνολογίας στην Ευρώπη

Elvalhalcor: Σε εύρος 4,2–4,4 ευρώ θα διενεργηθεί η AMK
Business

Elvalhalcor: Σε εύρος 4,2–4,4 ευρώ θα διενεργηθεί η AMK

Ισχυρή ζήτηση για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου της Elvalhalcor

Πιερρακάκης: Στόχος της επόμενης 10ετίας η εξωστρέφεια της ελληνικής επιχειρηματικότητας
Economy

Πιερρακάκης: Στόχος της επόμενης 10ετίας η εξωστρέφεια της ελληνικής επιχειρηματικότητας

«Η επένδυση στους ανθρώπους είναι ίσως η πιο έξυπνη επιχειρηματική στρατηγική», σημείωσε ο Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης

ΥπΑΑΤ: Επεκτείνεται η διακίνηση παραδοσιακών γαλακτοκομικών από τη Λέσβο
AGRO

Επεκτείνεται η διακίνηση παραδοσιακών γαλακτοκομικών από τη Λέσβο

Νέες δυνατότητες για βούτυρο, κρέμα γάλακτος, μυζήθρα και ώριμα τυριά – Με αυστηρή τήρηση των μέτρων βιοασφάλειας, επισημαίνει το ΥπΑΑΤ

Ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια: Άνοδος στις αγορές
Ασία

Άνοδος στις αγορές της Ασίας

Καταλύτης για το θετικό κλίμα αποτέλεσαν τα στοιχεία για τον αμερικανικό πληθωρισμό

Πέθανε η Μάρω Κοντού σε ηλικία 92 ετών
Κοινωνία

Πέθανε η Μάρω Κοντού σε ηλικία 92 ετών

Η Μάρω Κοντού νοσηλευόταν τις τελευταίες ημέρες στον Άγιο Σάββα

Προϋπολογισμός: Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 4,5 δισ. ευρώ στο εξάμηνο
Economy

Προϋπολογισμός: Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 4,5 δισ. το εξάμηνο

Τα φορολογικά έσοδα ανήλθαν σε 33,5 δισ. ευρώ, αυξημένα κατά 679 εκατ. ευρώ έναντι του στόχου

Νέα Γεωργία Νέα Γενιά: Το Agrifood Leadership επιστρέφει για τον κύκλο 2026–2027
AGRO

Το Agrifood Leadership επιστρέφει για τον κύκλο 2026–2027

Το πρόγραμμα, που υλοποιεί η «Νέα Γεωργία Νέα Γενιά» θα διαρκέσει από το Νοέμβριο 2026 έως τον Ιούνιο 2027

Metlen: Ανεβάζει την τιμή-στόχο για τη Metlen στα 56,8 ευρώ η Euroxx
Business

Euroxx: Τιμή-στόχο στα 56,8 ευρώ για τη Metlen

Η Euroxx προβλέπει ετήσιο ρυθμό αύξησης του EBITDA κατά 27% την τριετία για την Metlen

Bally’s Intralot: Συμφωνία με Premier Lotteries Ireland έως το 2034
Business

Bally’s Intralot: Συμφωνία με Premier Lotteries Ireland έως το 2034

Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία - Το μήνυμα του CEO του Ομίλου Bally’s Intralot Robeson Reeves

Meta: Η AI κατά των ευπαθών εργαζομένων
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Meta: Η AI κατά των ευπαθών εργαζομένων

Αγωγή εργαζομένων κατά της Meta - Ευπαθείς ομάδες στοχοποιήθηκαν από την... AI

ΗΠΑ – Ιράν: Aπειλές Τραμπ για πλήγματα σε κρίσιμες υποδομές αν δεν υπάρξει συμφωνία
Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ – Ιράν: Aπειλές Τραμπ για πλήγματα σε κρίσιμες υποδομές αν δεν υπάρξει συμφωνία

Οι ανταποδοτικές επιθέσεις ΗΠΑ και Ιράν συνεχίζονται ενώ ο Τραμπ απειλεί με πλήγματα σε ιρανικούς σταθμούς παραγωγής ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας και γέφυρες, ζητώντας ξανά να υπάρξει συμφωνία

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies