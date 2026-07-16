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July’s Buck Moon is Near

The July full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will reach peak illumination in the early hours of July 30 and carries a name rooted in seasonal wildlife traditions

English Edition 16.07.2026, 07:45
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July’s Buck Moon is Near
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The July full moon, commonly known as the Buck Moon, is set to illuminate the night sky later this month, offering one of the year’s most striking celestial displays.

The full moon will rise on Wednesday, July 29, reaching its peak brightness at 3:30 a.m. in the early hours of July 30. Skywatchers hoping to catch the moon at its fullest are advised to look toward the southeastern horizon shortly after sunset.

Why is it called the Buck Moon?

The July full moon takes its name from the annual growth cycle of male deer. At this time of year, bucks begin developing new antlers, which are covered in a soft, velvety layer that protects them as they grow. Deer shed and regrow their antlers each year, with the new antlers reaching full size in time for the mating season.

For this reason, the July full moon is widely known as the Buck Moon, while it is also referred to as the Red Deer Full Moon.

Other traditional names

Across different cultures, the July full moon has been given a variety of names inspired by seasonal wildlife and harvests.

Animal-related names include the Feather Moulting Moon and the Salmon Moon, reflecting the period when salmon returned and were ready for fishing.

Several Indigenous traditions also associate the full moon with ripening plants and summer harvests, giving it names such as the Berry Moon, the Moon When Chokecherries Ripen, the Ripe Corn Moon, and the Raspberry Moon.

Source: tovima.com

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