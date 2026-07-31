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Greece-Egypt Power Link Moves to New Tender Phase

ELICA launches new tenders for seabed and onshore studies, advancing the 3,000 MW GREGY Interconnector linking Egypt’s clean energy to Greece

English Edition 31.07.2026, 23:45
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Greece-Egypt Power Link Moves to New Tender Phase
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ELICA, the Copelouzos Group company developing the Greece-Egypt electricity interconnection, has launched new tenders for key studies required for the GREGY Interconnector, advancing preparations for the major cross-border energy project.

Following an earlier call for expressions of interest for the environmental impact assessment, ELICA has now opened competitive procedures for a seabed survey study and a study covering the project’s onshore civil engineering works.

The GREGY Interconnector is designed to become the first electricity link between Africa and Europe, transporting up to 3,000 MW of clean energy generated in Egypt to Greece and the wider European market. The project is aligned with the European Union’s strategy to develop north-south energy corridors and is expected to strengthen Greece’s role as a regional energy hub.

ELICA, the project’s developer and owner, is responsible for the interconnection of the electricity systems of Egypt and Greece. The high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link will operate at ±525 kV and have a transmission capacity of 3,000 MW. The project will consist of two bipoles, with electrode systems installed at both ends of the interconnection.

The company has launched tender No. 04/MRS for the seabed survey study and tender No. 05/TCW for the onshore civil engineering works study, inviting interested parties to submit expressions of interest.

GREGY is included in the European Union’s second list of Projects of Common Interest and Projects of Mutual Interest (PCI/PMI). ELICA has also secured EU funding for the project through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), supporting the development of the strategic energy link between Europe and Africa.

Source: tovima.com

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