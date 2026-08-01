Greece Raises Tax-Free Limit on Electronic Tips

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced changes to the taxation of tips paid through electronic transactions, significantly increasing the tax-free allowance for workers.

Under the new measure, the monthly tax-free limit for electronically paid tips will increase from €300 to €500 for employees who work throughout the year. On an annual basis, the tax-free threshold will rise to €6,000.

Higher Allowance for Seasonal Workers

The new rules also introduce a different calculation method for seasonal workers.

Instead of applying the tax-free threshold on a monthly basis, the allowance will be calculated over the entire year. This means employees who work for only part of the year—such as six months—will be able to receive a higher tax-free amount during their working period.

According to the government, a worker employed for six months could receive up to €1,000 per month in tax-free electronic tips, more than triple the current monthly limit.

The measure applies only to tips paid through electronic payment methods and is expected to be introduced through upcoming legislation.