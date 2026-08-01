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Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility

A €4.55 million solar power plant in central Greece will allow Trikala's municipal water utility to offset electricity costs through virtual net metering while supporting the region's clean energy transition.

English Edition 01.08.2026, 13:44
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Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility
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The Region of Thessaly has approved funding for the construction of a 4.6-megawatt solar power plant in Dialekto, near the city of Trikala, as part of a €4.55 million investment aimed at making the municipality’s water utility energy self-sufficient.

The project, financed through the Thessaly 2021-2027 regional development program, will generate renewable electricity to reduce both the environmental footprint and operating costs of the Trikala Municipal Water and Sewerage Company (DEYAT), particularly for drinking water supply and wastewater treatment.

The solar facility will produce electricity using photovoltaic panels and connect to the medium-voltage transmission network. The energy will be supplied through a virtual net metering system, allowing DEYAT to generate electricity at a single location and offset consumption across dozens of its facilities.

According to regional authorities, the system is expected to eliminate the utility’s electricity costs while improving the efficiency of its operations.

Supporting the Green Transition

Thessaly Regional Governor Dimitris Koureta said the project is part of the region’s broader strategy to advance the green transition in line with European objectives through the Thessaly 2021-2027 program.

He said the goal is to produce clean energy that directly offsets the needs of local communities, adding that the project will fully cover the water utility’s energy requirements while delivering immediate financial benefits to local residents.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

DEYAT Chief Executive Officer Haris Kaliaras credited the project’s approval to close cooperation between the Municipality of Trikala and the Region of Thessaly.

He described the investment as having significant environmental value while also delivering economic benefits, saying the savings generated by lower energy costs will be redirected toward public works and ultimately benefit residents through reduced utility-related expenses.

Source: tovima.com

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