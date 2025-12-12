MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece has officially launched MyHealthApp, a digital health assistant designed to centralize citizens’ medical records, offering quick and secure access to test results, prescriptions, vaccination history, and more. The app aims to simplify healthcare management and promote preventive care.

The initiative, developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital Governance, and IDIKA, allows users to retrieve personal medical data instantly, schedule preventive screenings, and monitor ongoing medical needs.

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis described the app as a “Christmas gift” for Greek users, emphasizing its role in making healthcare more accessible and user-friendly. He demonstrated the app by checking his cholesterol levels in real time, highlighting how easily citizens can access crucial health information.

The app supports voice commands and is designed to be intuitive, providing citizens with an organized view of their medical history. Importantly, the app does not replace medical advice, functioning as a complementary tool to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou stressed the platform’s security, built on Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, ensuring data remains fully protected within the system. He also confirmed that the app integrates both citizen and physician access, allowing doctors to review patient records for faster and more accurate care.

Through MyHealthApp, users can access:

Vaccination records

Diagnoses and medical history

Prescribed medications

Laboratory and test results

Scheduled preventive examinations

IDIKA CEO Niki Tsouma highlighted that the platform is continuously updated, making citizens’ health records more comprehensive over time. While large imaging files are accessible via the web version, the app ensures immediate access to critical results.

