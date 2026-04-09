Greek Hotels Post Strong February Gains

Ηotels that remained open across Greece recorded higher prices and stronger occupancy levels in February, delivering improved performance compared to the same period last year. The data point to an upward trend across all key indicators, confirming a robust start to the year for the country’s hotel sector.

According to the monthly survey by the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasting (ITEP), the average rate for a double room rose to 86 euros in February, up 8.8% from 79 euros in the same month of 2025. The median price also increased, reaching 70 euros—an annual rise of 7.6% from 65 euros. This median level indicates that half of the country’s approximately 450,000 rooms were priced at or below this threshold.

Occupancy rates also showed notable improvement. Operating hotels reported an average occupancy of 50%, marking a six-percentage-point increase compared to February 2025, when occupancy stood at 44%. The upward trend was equally evident on a month-to-month basis. The average double room rate climbed by 10%, from 78 euros in January to 86 euros in February, while the median price edged up by 3%, from 68 euros to 70 euros.

A similar pattern emerged in occupancy, which rose by 8.5 percentage points, from 41.5% in January to 50% in February. At the same time, 80% of year-round hotels remained open, compared to 77% in the first month of the year.

The figures are drawn from ITEP’s monthly survey tracking key hotel performance metrics—operations, occupancy, and average room rates—based on a short online questionnaire distributed to a representative sample of hotels across categories and regions.

Source: tovima.com