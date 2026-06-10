Greece Pushes to Strengthen “Made in Greece” Brand

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Greece is working to give the “Made in Greece” label a stronger meaning, turning it from a simple indication of origin into a guarantee of quality, reliability and internationally recognized standards, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said.

Speaking at a Ministry of Development event focused on quality, trademarks and intellectual property as tools for business competitiveness, Theodorikakos stressed that Greek products and services must be backed by clear rules, inspections, certifications and trust.

“Made in Greece” should mean that consumers can rely on the quality of a product, while international buyers know they are purchasing something with verified standards, the minister said.

Quality as a tool for economic growth

Theodorikakos argued that strengthening quality infrastructure is essential for Greece’s productive transformation, particularly amid global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, rising energy costs, technological changes and increased competition from abroad.

He highlighted the importance of national systems related to standardization, accreditation, certification and measurement, saying these are practical tools that help businesses improve sales, expand exports, protect their products and compete more effectively.

“Without strong quality infrastructure, there is no strong production,” he said, adding that businesses need reliable standards and certification systems to gain access to international markets.

The minister also referred to a modern institutional framework introduced for national quality infrastructure, which brings renewed focus on standardization, accreditation and measurement bodies in Greece.

Digital registry for certifications

Theodorikakos also highlighted the planned National Digital Registry of Certifications and Inspections, which is currently being prepared.

The platform is expected to collect data on certifications, inspections and compliance, aiming to improve transparency and help both authorities and businesses have a clearer picture of quality requirements.

According to the minister, such tools will help create a market where responsible businesses are better recognized and consumers have greater confidence.

Intellectual property and the protection of Greek identity

The minister also addressed the importance of protecting intellectual property, describing it as a matter linked not only to legal issues but also to national economic identity.

Referring to the “Turkaegean” trademark case, he said the issue demonstrated the importance of defending Greece’s commercial interests and protecting its branding.

He also pointed to the importance of protecting geographical indications for craft and industrial products connected to specific places, traditions and production methods, saying these protections can help local economies create added value and prevent imitation.

Government priorities for businesses

Theodorikakos outlined three main priorities of the Ministry of Development: improving the business environment, providing effective funding tools for investment, and supporting innovation, research and new technologies.

He said efforts are underway to reduce bureaucracy, simplify licensing procedures and accelerate investment approvals. According to him, evaluations of investment plans that previously could take up to two years are now being completed within 90 days.

He added that hundreds of investment projects have already been approved, with the first three development programs providing €450 million in support for businesses, particularly in industry and border regions.

Strengthening market oversight

The minister also referred to efforts to improve market oversight and consumer protection through the creation of a new independent authority.

He said the goal is to support fair competition, protect consumers and ensure that businesses following the rules are not disadvantaged by those operating illegally.

Concluding his remarks, Theodorikakos said Greece’s broader goal is to build a more productive, competitive and outward-looking economy, where quality, innovation and trust become central elements of the country’s economic future.

Source: tovima.com