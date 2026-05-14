€16 Million Support Package Announced for Greek Fisheries

The aim of the support package is to compensate for the steep increase in diesel costs and support the overall sustainability of the sector

English Edition 14.05.2026, 20:29
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€16 Million Support Package Announced for Greek Fisheries
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A new €16 million program for the fisheries sector was announced by the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Margaritis Schinas, during a visit he made, together with European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, to the Keratsini Fish Market.

Applications will be submitted electronically through Greece’s Integrated State Aid Management Information System (OPSKE) from today, May 14, until September 15. The program aims, as noted, to strengthen the sustainability of fisheries, improve working conditions and safety for fishers, and upgrade fishery products.

Schinas said that one of the major problems currently facing the fisheries sector is the rapid rise in the price of diesel, “which is now taking on borderline and worrying proportions.” As he stressed, “we are working together with Europe and with the Ministry of Finance to find solutions, so that Greek fishers can bring to market the high-quality products we saw here.”

He added that the Keratsini Fish Market is “where the heart of Greek fisheries beats” and said he was “impressed by the organization, sufficiency, and also the prices of the products traded here.”

For his part, Kadis noted that the European Commission reacted “with quick reflexes” to the situation created by the crisis in the Middle East.

He added that the crisis mechanism under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund has been activated, allowing member states, depending on their needs, to support the fisheries sector, which is under pressure from the increased operating costs caused by the rise in diesel prices, from late February through the end of the year.

New Democracy MEP and member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries Fredi Beleri described the visit by the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans as “important.” “We are here and together, each from our own position, we will help and facilitate all fishers,” he stressed.

The CEO of the Central Markets and Fisheries Organization (OKAA), Nikos Lymperis, said OKAA is responsible for the 11 fish markets operating in Greece.

As he noted, 60,000 tons of fish are traded annually through these markets, compared with 220,000 tons consumed by Greek consumers.

Finally, the issue of rising diesel prices was also raised by the president of the professional fishing association “To Aigaio,” Evangelos Arapakis, who represents trawler and purse seiner (a type of fishing net) owners. “We are definitely asking for a subsidy, if we want the primary fisheries sector in Greece to remain alive, because with these diesel prices we are being led to disaster,” he said.

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