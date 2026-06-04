 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
    [1]=>
    string(13) "National News"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(24) "Negative News: Financial"
}

The European Commission’s 7 Risks for the Greek Economy

The Commission's diagnosis of Greece's chronic economic vulnerabilities, from low productivity to NPL stockpiles and climate exposure

English Edition 04.06.2026, 19:45
Σχολιάστε
The European Commission’s 7 Risks for the Greek Economy
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

The picture the European Commission paints of the Greek economy remains fragile and laden with deep-rooted weaknesses, despite improvements in some indicators, as outlined in its report within the framework of the European Semester. The country’s productive model continues to rely on low-value-added activities, while structural imbalances in the external balance, productivity, and investment keep acting as weights that limit Greece’s convergence with the rest of Europe. At the same time, weaknesses in the justice system and public administration continue to weigh on competitiveness.

Trade Balance and the Productive Model

3The current account deficit remains one of the most significant structural weaknesses. Although the deficit narrowed to 5.7% of GDP in 2025, the Commission considers it still elevated, reflecting the economy’s low non-price competitiveness and its persistent dependence on imports.

The Commission notes that the Greek economy continues to rely on low-value-added sectors such as tourism and agriculture, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises with limited international reach and an inability to achieve economies of scale.

The Investment Gap and Productivity

The Commission acknowledges that the investment gap relative to the EU has narrowed considerably since 2018, though it has not been fully closed. The investment-to-GDP ratio rose from 11.3% to 16.9% in 2025, with investment in machinery and equipment exceeding the EU average since 2022. However, investment in intangible assets, such as intellectual property, remains low, constraining the country’s capacity for innovation.

Labor productivity remains particularly weak, standing at 54.6% of the EU average, despite Greece recording some of the highest working hours per employee in the bloc.

Special emphasis is placed on the issue of skills and the education system. Some 80% of businesses report that a lack of qualified workers is a barrier to investment, while adult participation in lifelong learning remains limited. At the same time, insufficient development of childcare and eldercare facilities continues to discourage women from entering the labor market.

Demographics

Population aging and a shrinking workforce pose a serious threat to future growth prospects. The working-age population is expected to decline by roughly one-third by 2070, putting particular pressure on regional economies and creating labor shortages in tourism and construction.

The Climate Crisis

The climate crisis is also driving up economic costs, with Greece ranking among the EU’s most exposed countries to extreme weather events. The Commission stresses that investment needs for adaptation, particularly in water supply infrastructure due to drought, are among the highest in Europe, while the insurance coverage gap against natural disasters remains significant.

Barriers to Business

The Commission acknowledges progress in the digitization of public administration and in easing the process of starting a business. Greece is among the fastest EU countries for company registration, requiring just three procedures and three to four days to complete. However, administrative and regulatory burdens remain substantial, and licensing requirements in many sectors act as a deterrent. According to the European Investment Bank, 89% of Greek businesses view regulation as a barrier to investment, compared to 69% across the EU.

Barriers to entry in professional services and retail remain especially high, while environmental permits continue to be time-consuming. Furthermore, only about 20% of Greek territory is covered by approved local urban plans, with Recovery Fund targets aiming to raise that share to 80%.

Despite a growing startup ecosystem, with over 90 startups raising 555 million euros in 2024, venture capital investment remains below the European average. Business spending on research and development stands at 0.9% of GDP, against 1.5% for the EU.

The Commission also points to limited collaboration between universities and businesses, weak commercial exploitation of research, and fragmented governance of research policy. Only 8.93% of Greek businesses currently use artificial intelligence technologies, compared to around 20% across the EU.

Non-Performing Loans

Although banks’ non-performing loan ratios continued to improve in 2025, the Commission notes that the total stock of bad loans in the economy remains essentially stagnant once portfolios managed by loan servicers are taken into account. At the end of 2025, servicers held claims worth 80 billion euros, equivalent to 32.2% of GDP.

The main obstacles to a faster resolution of the problem are identified as limited information on properties going to auction, lengthy court proceedings following foreclosure, and delays in recording transactions in the land registry. The judicial system continues to be characterized by slow procedures and inadequate digitization, despite recent reforms.

The Energy Transition

Greece has made progress in developing renewable energy, with the Recovery Fund helping to install over 7.5 GW of new capacity. However, the Commission calls for accelerated deployment of energy storage, expansion of offshore wind power, and a revision of energy taxation aimed at promoting electrification.

Despite these advances, the economy remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, increasing its vulnerability to global energy disruptions. Reflecting this exposure, a temporary support package worth approximately 0.2% of GDP was implemented in April and May 2026 in response to fuel price increases linked to the war involving Iran, covering fuel subsidies, a fuel pass program, and support for fertilizers and transportation.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Δημοσκόπηση: Αντίπαλο δέος του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας και η ΕΛΑΣ
Πολιτική

Αντίπαλο δέος του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας και η ΕΛΑΣ
Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows
English Edition

Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows
Uber Eats: Έκανε το επόμενο βήμα με ίδρυση θυγατρικής
Business

Με θυγατρική το επόμενο βήμα της Uber Eats στην Ελλάδα
Χωροταξικό: Νέο πλαίσιο για βιομηχανία και εφοδιαστική αλυσίδα
Βιομηχανία

Νέο Ειδικό Χωροταξικό Πλαίσιο - Τι περιλαμβάνει
e – ΕΦΚΑ: Ξεκινά η αποστολή voucher για τις παιδικες κατασκηνώσεις
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

e - ΕΦΚΑ: Ξεκινά η αποστολή voucher για τις παιδικες κατασκηνώσεις
Ακρίβεια: Γιατί οι διεθνείς κρίσεις περνούν πιο γρήγορα στις ελληνικές τιμές
Economy

Η Ελλάδα ξαναζεί το σοκ του 2022 - Το δύσκολο φθινόπωρο

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Στάσσης: AI και data centers θα οδηγήσουν τη νέα έκρηξη στη ζήτηση ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας
Ηλεκτρισμός

Στάσσης: AI και data centers εκτοξεύουν τη ζήτηση ενέργειας

Τα data centers «καίνε» το ευρωπαϊκό ρεύμα - Στο 28% η συμβολή τους στην αύξηση της ζήτησης, σύμφωνα με στοιχεία της Eurelectric

Μάχη Τράτσα
Παπακωνσταντίνου (Ideal): Από 24-26 Ιουνίου η IPO των Attica Stores στο ΧΑ
Business

Παπακωνσταντίνου (Ideal): Από 24-26 Ιουνίου η IPO των Attica στο ΧΑ

Η Ideal ανακοίνωσε πρόταση επιστροφής κεφαλαίου 0,70 ευρώ ανά μετοχή για φέτος, έναντι 0,40 ευρώ πέρυσι

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Mondelēz: Στροφή σε καινοτομία και νέα προϊόντα για την ελληνική αγορά
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η «συνταγή» της Mondelez για ανάκαμψη των πωλήσεων

Η Mondelēz ποντάρει στην ανάπτυξη νέων προϊόντων και στο εργοστάσιο της Λαμίας για να αντιστρέψει την πτωτική πορεία των πωλήσεων

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Κομισιόν: Οι εφτά κίνδυνοι για την ελληνική οικονομία
Economy

Κομισιόν: Οι 7 κίνδυνοι για την ελληνική οικονομία

Η ακτινογραφία της Κομισιόν στις χρόνιες παθογένειες της Ελλάδας

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Ακίνητα: Τι επιλέγουν οι Ελληνες – Η πίτα ολοκληρωμένων αγοραπωλησιών στην επικράτεια [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

Τι ακίνητα επιλέγουν οι Έλληνες [πίνακες]

«Πρωταθλητές» αναδεικνύονται τα ακίνητα κατοικιών άνω των 20 ετών - Τι αποκαλύπτει έρευνα της REMAX

Ντίνος Σιωμόπουλος
Bank of America: Η Ελλάδα επιστρέφει στην πρώτη τριάδα των προτιμήσεων στις αγορές EEMEA
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

BofA για ΧΑ: Στην κορυφαία τριάδα των αγορών EEMEA

Η βελτίωση των αποτιμήσεων έφερε την Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των αγορών που προτιμά η Bank of America

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ενεργειακή ρήτρα διαφυγής: Πώς μπορεί να αξιοποιήσει η Ελλάδα τον νέο δημοσιονομικό χώρο
Economy

Τι σημαίνει η ρήτρα διαφυγής 0,3% για την Ελλάδα

Η ενεργειακή ρήτρα διαφυγής δημιουργεί νέες συνθήκες - Τι ποσό αντιστοιχεί για την Ελλάδα

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Στοά Αρσακείου: Στην τελική ευθεία για την πλήρη επαναλειτουργία του νέου πολυχώρου
Business

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη Στοά Αρσακείου

Θέμα χρόνου είναι να αποκατασταθεί πλήρως η Στοά Αρσακείου - Έμφαση σε γαστρονομία, πολιτισμό και δημιουργία - Η στρατηγική σημασία της τοποθεσίας

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows
English Edition

Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows

Based on the REMAX network, residential property sales accounted for 75.6 percent of houses over 20 years old

AI Must Be Matched by Strong Institutions, BoG Head Warns
English Edition

AI Must Be Matched by Strong Institutions, BoG Head Warns

Stournaras described AI as a historic technological shift already transforming economies, labor markets, and the operations of central banks

Automatic Fines Coming for Uninsured Vehicles
English Edition

Automatic Fines Coming for Uninsured Vehicles

Authorities will launch twice-yearly digital checks targeting uninsured vehicles, missed inspections and unpaid road taxes, with penalties reaching up to €30,000 for repeat offenders.

Something for Everyone: Greece Unveils Broad Relief Package
English Edition

Something for Everyone: Greece Unveils Broad Relief Package

From Airbnb curbs and rent rebates to debt restructuring and a €150-per-child payment, the legislation touches nearly every corner of the economy.

Govt Eyes Tougher Rules for E-Scooters, ATVs, Rental Vehicles
English Edition

Govt Eyes Tougher Rules for E-Scooters, ATVs, Rental Vehicles

Draft legislation would ban minors from using e-scooters, tighten ATV rental requirements, mandate stricter safety controls and expand oversight of rental operators as authorities seek to curb accidents ahead of the summer tourism season

Greece Expands Rent Rebate Scheme to Broaden Eligibility
English Edition

Greece Expands Rent Rebate Scheme to Broaden Eligibility

Greece is expanding its rent rebate scheme, raising income thresholds to cover more tenants and extending support to thousands of middle-income households

High Housing Costs Worsen Greece’s Demographic Challenge
English Edition

High Housing Costs Worsen Greece’s Demographic Challenge

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras says limited access to affordable housing is delaying family formation, adding pressure to the country's shrinking and aging population

Latest News
Δημοσκόπηση: Αντίπαλο δέος του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας και η ΕΛΑΣ
Πολιτική

Αντίπαλο δέος του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας και η ΕΛΑΣ

Η δημοσκόπηση της Metron Analysis για το MEGA αποτυπώνει το πώς διαμορφώνονται οι πολιτικοί συσχετισμοί μετά την ανακοίνωση των νέων κομμάτων

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows
English Edition

Greek Property Sales Are Homes Over 20 Years Old, Survey Shows

Based on the REMAX network, residential property sales accounted for 75.6 percent of houses over 20 years old

Uber Eats: Έκανε το επόμενο βήμα με ίδρυση θυγατρικής
Business

Με θυγατρική το επόμενο βήμα της Uber Eats στην Ελλάδα

Η Uber Eats Greece ΕΠΕ ποντάρει στην τοπική εστίαση και το λιανεμπόριο

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Χωροταξικό: Νέο πλαίσιο για βιομηχανία και εφοδιαστική αλυσίδα
Βιομηχανία

Νέο Ειδικό Χωροταξικό Πλαίσιο - Τι περιλαμβάνει

Βασική κατεύθυνση στο νέο Ειδικό Χωροταξικό Πλαίσιο είναι η μετάβαση από τη διάσπαρτη ανάπτυξη προς πιο οργανωμένες μορφές χωροθέτησης

e – ΕΦΚΑ: Ξεκινά η αποστολή voucher για τις παιδικες κατασκηνώσεις
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

e - ΕΦΚΑ: Ξεκινά η αποστολή voucher για τις παιδικες κατασκηνώσεις

Μέσω του ιστότοπου του e-ΕΦΚΑ οι ενδιαφερόμενοι μπορούν να ενημερωθούν για την κατάσταση της αίτησής τους

Ακρίβεια: Γιατί οι διεθνείς κρίσεις περνούν πιο γρήγορα στις ελληνικές τιμές
Economy

Η Ελλάδα ξαναζεί το σοκ του 2022 - Το δύσκολο φθινόπωρο

Η νέα ενεργειακή κρίση βρίσκει την Ελλάδα με τις ίδιες αδυναμίες – Πώς αντιμετωπίζουν οι υπόλοιποι Ευρωπαίοι τις επιπτώσεις του πολέμου

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
The European Commission’s 7 Risks for the Greek Economy
English Edition

The European Commission’s 7 Risks for the Greek Economy

The Commission's diagnosis of Greece's chronic economic vulnerabilities, from low productivity to NPL stockpiles and climate exposure

Wall Street: Πάγωσε μετά την καταδίκη short seller
Επικαιρότητα

H Wall Street πάγωσε μετά την καταδίκη short seller

Οι traders της Wall Street που στοιχηματίζουν σε πτώση των τιμών των μετοχών ανησυχούν ότι οι εισαγγελείς εξισώνουν τις τακτικές τους με χειραγώγηση της αγοράς

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: «Άντεξε» το θετικό πρόσημο
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

«Άντεξε» το θετικό πρόσημο στις ευρωαγορές

Σε θετικά εδάφη έκλεισαν σήμερα τα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια, μετά από μια συνεδρίαση έντονης μεταβλητότητας

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: 10+1 ημέρες προθεσμία – Τα πρόστιμα
Economy

Πότε λήγει η προθεσμία για τα ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα

Τι πρόστιμα προβλέπονται σε όσους δεν προχωρήσουν στις απαραίτητες ενέργειες για τα ακαθάριστα οικόπεδά τους

Μύλοι Δάκου – Ζυμαρικά ΗΛΙΟΣ: Νέο κεφάλαιο με επενδύσεις 25 εκατ. ευρώ
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Νέο κεφάλαιο για Μύλοι Δάκου - Ζυμαρικά ΗΛΙΟΣ

Δάκος Βιομηχανίες Τροφίμων, το νέο εταιρικό σχήμα που σηματοδοτεί το επόμενο βήμα των ιστορικών εταιρειών Μύλοι Δάκου - Ζυμαρικά ΗΛΙΟΣ

Ιαπωνία: Ξεμένει από πλαστικά είδη, καθώς επιδεινώνεται η έλλειψη νάφθας λόγω Μεσανατολικού
Επικαιρότητα

Η Ιαπωνία ξεμένει από πλαστικά λόγω Μέσης Ανατολής

Η Μέση Ανατολή είναι η κύρια πηγή αργού πετρελαίου για την Ιαπωνίας από το οποίο εξάγεται νάφθα και χρησιμοποιείται για την κατασκευή ειδών, όπως μελάνι εκτύπωσης και πλαστικά.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
AI Must Be Matched by Strong Institutions, BoG Head Warns
English Edition

AI Must Be Matched by Strong Institutions, BoG Head Warns

Stournaras described AI as a historic technological shift already transforming economies, labor markets, and the operations of central banks

Επιθεώρηση Εργασίας: Πρόστιμα 53,9 εκατ. ευρώ το 2025
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Πρόστιμα 53,9 εκατ. ευρώ το 2025 από την Επιθεώρηση Εργασίας

Η Επιθεώρηση Εργασίας διενήργησε την περασμένη χρονιά περισσότερους από 82.000 ελέγχους - Ποιοι κλάδοι μπαίνουν στο «μικροσκόπιο»

Πλαφόν: Λιγότερες αυξήσεις, περισσότερες μειώσεις τιμών
Economy

Πόσο περιόρισε τις ανατιμήσεις το πλαφόν

Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία της Ανεξάρτητης Αρχής Ελέγχου Αγοράς και Προστασίας του Καταναλωτή για την επίδραση του πλαφόν στις τιμές

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: «Χτύπησε» την αγορά η τραπεζική πτώση
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

«Χτύπησε» το ΧΑ η τραπεζική πτώση

Εν μέσω αντίρροπων δυνάμεων προσπάθησε σήμερα το ΧΑ να ισορροπήσει

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies