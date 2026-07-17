Athens Water Utility Targets East Attica in €2.5bn Upgrade

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Eastern Attica is set to receive nearly 40% of a €2.5 billion investment program by Athens’ water utility, as authorities move to overhaul wastewater infrastructure in one of the Greek capital’s fastest-growing regions.

The investment, worth close to €1 billion, aims to replace outdated systems with modern sewage networks, wastewater treatment facilities and recycled water infrastructure, addressing long-standing environmental challenges while improving water management.

Major infrastructure overhaul

The program covers eight municipalities and more than 400,000 residents who currently lack comprehensive wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure.

According to the utility’s management, much of the funding will come from European sources, with some projects receiving up to 90% co-financing.

Works worth €260 million are already under construction, while funding has been secured for projects totaling €530 million. A further €470 million in projects is in the design phase, with another €255 million expected to go out to tender.

So far, around 450 kilometers of sewer networks and 14,000 property connections have been completed. The full program calls for approximately 1,500 kilometers of pipelines and several new wastewater treatment plants.

Key milestones through 2030

The next year is expected to be crucial for the program. By mid-2027, the utility expects construction activity to expand significantly, with major sections of the network completed and contractors selected for new wastewater treatment plants serving Rafina, Pikermi, Spata, Artemida and Marathon.

Additional sewerage projects are also planned for Glyka Nera, Kapandriti and new neighborhoods in Paiania.

A second phase of the investment program will extend wastewater infrastructure to three more municipalities, including Koropi’s Kitsi district, Saronikos and Kapandriti.

Recycled water for agriculture

A central feature of the program is the construction of two new wastewater treatment plants, scheduled to become fully operational by 2030.

Beyond treating wastewater, the facilities will produce reclaimed water suitable for irrigation. Plans include more than 134 kilometers of irrigation networks serving over 13,000 hectares of farmland and green spaces.

The utility estimates that each year the system will provide 6.1 million cubic meters of recycled water for agricultural use—including vineyards, olive groves and other crops—and a further 1.5 million cubic meters for urban green spaces. During winter, around 2.7 million cubic meters will be used to replenish underground aquifers.

Tender documents for the irrigation network are expected to be completed by the end of this year, with construction of the irrigation infrastructure scheduled to begin in 2030.

Challenges remain

The utility acknowledged that the ambitious program faces several challenges, including archaeological discoveries, ageing underground utility networks, lengthy permitting procedures, rising construction costs and the impact of extreme weather events.

Despite these obstacles, the investment is intended to transform wastewater management in eastern Attica and create a more sustainable system for water reuse in the years ahead.

Source: tovima.com