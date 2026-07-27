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Zakynthos Port Set for First Major Works Since 1999

Greece's shipping minister says a new master plan for the island's key port is progressing, while dredging, infrastructure upgrades, and coastal protection projects move forward

English Edition 27.07.2026, 21:52
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Zakynthos Port Set for First Major Works Since 1999
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Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias said port construction projects are underway on the Ionian island of Zakynthos for the first time since 1999, following meetings with local officials on the island’s new port master plan.

Speaking at the Port of Zakynthos after discussions with the island’s port authority, Kikilias described the port as “iconic and strategically important,” saying it plays a vital role in the local economy, tourism, and Greece’s broader tourism industry.

According to the minister, the new master plan was submitted to the ministry a week ago and is receiving a positive evaluation from the relevant authorities. He said official announcements are expected soon.

During his visit, Kikilias also met with representatives of local authorities and held talks with officials from the Zakynthos Port Authority, where discussions focused on planned port projects and operational challenges facing both the local harbor authority and port fund.

The minister also highlighted the presence of a Coast Guard ambulance boat stationed on the island, noting that it has already completed its first emergency medical transfer, strengthening healthcare support for both residents and visitors.

Kikilias praised the cooperation among local officials, saying it was the first time he had witnessed complete alignment among the island’s key authorities on issues of national importance.

Zakynthos lawmaker Dionysis Aktypis also outlined progress on the port’s dredging project, which has a total budget of €1.8 million.

He additionally highlighted a coastal redevelopment project at Argassi Beach, describing it as Greece’s first specialized initiative designed to combat shoreline erosion.

Aktypis said the ministry has also committed funding for the complete resurfacing of the port area and secured €1.045 million in European Union funding through the ESPA development program to upgrade port infrastructure until the full master plan is implemented.

Source: tovima.com

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