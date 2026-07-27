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Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August

The government will fund an additional reduction in diesel prices as part of measures aimed at easing pressure on consumers and businesses affected by rising energy costs Μ

English Edition 27.07.2026, 16:42
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Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August
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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced an additional state-funded reduction in diesel prices for the month of August, bringing the total discount to 15 cents per liter.

In his regular Sunday social media update, Mitsotakis said the government would cover an extra 10-cent reduction per liter in diesel fuel prices throughout August, adding to an existing 5-cent discount.

The measure, costing €30 million, is aimed at supporting professionals and the transport sector while also limiting the impact of higher fuel costs across the wider supply chain.

Support Amid Energy Uncertainty

The prime minister said the intervention comes as international developments continue to create uncertainty over energy prices and the cost of living.

Mitsotakis referred to growing concerns over developments in the Middle East and their possible effects on global energy markets, saying Greece cannot control external crises but can work to reduce their impact on households and businesses.

He added that the government was seeking to provide targeted support without making unrealistic promises, focusing instead on measures it can implement.

Fuel Relief Added to Broader Government Measures

The diesel reduction announcement was part of a wider review of government actions, including infrastructure projects, social policies and economic initiatives.

Mitsotakis highlighted the completion of the Kalambaka-Grevena section of the E65 motorway, describing it as a major transport project connecting northern and southern Greece and improving links with key regions.

He also referred to the new National Development Program, which has a budget of €23 billion from national funds for the 2026-2030 period and is intended to finance projects in areas including transport, healthcare, education, digital services and housing.

Source: tovima.com

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