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Greek businesses are signaling a stronger commitment to sustainability, but many have yet to translate their ambitions into concrete investment plans, according to a new Deloitte survey.

The C-suite Sustainability Survey found that 63% of Greek organizations plan to increase sustainability investments over the next 12 months. However, only 16% have a costed implementation plan linked to financial planning and management accountability.

The findings highlight a gap between companies’ stated priorities and their ability to put them into practice, with financial constraints, limited digital tools and inadequate planning among the main challenges.

Greek businesses are primarily pursuing sustainability to strengthen their corporate reputation and reflect their values (58%), meet regulatory requirements (56%) and reduce energy costs (44%).

The survey suggests that sustainability is gradually shifting from a matter of corporate image to a regulatory and financial necessity, with implications for access to financing and long-term business resilience.

While 44% of organizations kept their sustainability investments unchanged over the past 12 months, more than one-quarter (26%) now expect to increase spending significantly, while 37% anticipate a smaller increase.

With European regulatory frameworks, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), already underway, companies face pressure to align their investments with regulatory deadlines, rather than simply their own level of preparedness.

Financial constraints remain the biggest obstacle

Despite their investment intentions, Greek companies face significant difficulties financing their sustainability plans.

Financial constraints were identified as the biggest obstacle by 57% of respondents, nearly four times the global average of 16%.

Meanwhile, grants, incentives and favorable financing arrangements influence investment decisions at only 13% of organizations, despite the availability of green financing instruments, European funding mechanisms and sustainability-linked loans.

The findings point to an opportunity for businesses to make greater use of these financing options and turn a major structural obstacle into a potential advantage.

The gap between ambition and implementation is also evident in corporate planning. Although 31% of executives say sustainability is integrated into their organization’s strategy and capital allocation, only 16% have a fully costed implementation plan.

Another 21% have established targets but lack a complete plan, while 20% have not set formal sustainability targets.

Just 6% of Greek organizations say sustainability is transforming their business model, compared with 18% globally.

Climate risks are not fully integrated into business planning

Greek companies also appear less concerned than their international counterparts about the near-term impact of climate change.

Only 29% expect climate change to have a significant or very significant impact on their organization within the next three years, compared with 63% globally. Another 61% anticipate a moderate impact.

However, businesses are already facing more immediate pressures, particularly energy prices, cited by 77% of respondents, regulatory compliance (53%) and supply chain resilience (47%).

Despite these challenges, only 26% of Greek organizations have fully incorporated sustainability-related issues into their business risk management systems. Another 48% have done so partially, while 19% consider them informally and 7% have not integrated them at all.

The limited integration of these risks could leave companies making investment and capital allocation decisions without a complete assessment of the challenges they face.

Reputation benefits outweigh commercial gains

Companies primarily associate sustainability with stronger brand trust and corporate reputation, cited by 62% of respondents.

Other reported benefits include greater long-term resilience (34%) and improved access to financing and investor confidence (30%).

However, the commercial potential remains largely untapped. Only 11% of businesses link sustainability to higher revenue or access to new markets, while 10% have yet to identify any measurable benefits.

This suggests that many organizations still lack a clear business case for their sustainability investments.

AI is a priority, but digital capabilities lag

Technology, particularly artificial intelligence, ranks as the leading sustainability priority for Greek businesses over the next three years, cited by 58% of respondents.

Yet many organizations lack the digital infrastructure needed to support that ambition. Overall, 47% rely on manual data collection (26%) or have no formal digital tools (21%). Only 3% have integrated artificial intelligence and advanced analytics at scale.

Governance structures also remain uneven. Some 11% of companies do not have a designated person responsible for sustainability, while 8% distribute responsibility across several departments with limited coordination.

The survey highlights the importance of reliable data systems and clear management structures in turning sustainability ambitions and investments into measurable results.

Deloitte conducted the survey in September 2026, gathering responses from more than 65 C-suite executives. It forms part of the company’s annual global sustainability research.

Source: tovima.com