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More than 2 million property owners in Greece are expected to pay less property tax in 2027, or avoid it altogether, as changes to the country’s annual property tax, known as ENFIA, take effect. The biggest changes will benefit people whose primary residences are in small towns and villages, where an expanded exemption is expected to eliminate the tax for approximately 650,000 homeowners.

Other measures provide relief for low-income households, families with three or more children, people with disabilities and residents of certain small islands. Homeowners who have insured their properties against natural disasters may also qualify for discounts.

Here is a breakdown of who qualifies and the conditions that apply.

Who Will Be Exempt From Property Tax in 2027?

Residents of small towns and villages

Around 650,000 homeowners are expected to qualify for a full ENFIA exemption on their primary residence under expanded rules taking effect in 2027.

The exemption will apply to communities with up to 2,000 residents, up from the previous limit of 1,500. In Western Macedonia, the population threshold will rise to 2,200.

To qualify, homeowners must meet the following conditions:

The property’s taxable value must not exceed 400,000 euros.

The property must be their primary residence.

The owner must be a tax resident of Greece.

In Attica, the exemption applies only to eligible island communities, not to towns or villages on the mainland.

Families with three or more children and people with disabilities

Families with at least three children, as well as households with a member who has a disability rating of 80% or higher, may qualify for a full property tax exemption if they meet income and property size requirements.

Annual household income must not exceed 12,000 euros, with an additional 1,000 euros allowed for a spouse or civil partner and each dependent. The combined floor area of all buildings owned by the household must not exceed 150 square meters.

Residents of small border islands

Around 3,500 property owners on small Greek islands near the country’s borders, each with fewer than 1,200 residents, are exempt from ENFIA. To qualify, they must be tax residents of Greece, live on one of the eligible islands and own property there.

The exemption covers qualifying islands in the regional units of Ikaria, Lemnos, Samos, Chios, Kalymnos, Karpathos, Rhodes and Kos, as well as designated areas of Gavdos and the Diapontia Islands.

Who Qualifies for a 50% ENFIA Discount?

Around 800,000 low-income property owners are expected to receive a 50% reduction in their ENFIA bill, provided they meet certain income and property ownership criteria. To qualify, annual household income must not exceed 9,000 euros, plus 1,000 euros for a spouse or civil partner and each dependent.

There are also limits on the properties owned. Their combined floor area must not exceed 150 square meters, while their total taxable value must fall within a threshold that starts at 85,000 euros for a single person and increases according to family circumstances.

All three conditions must be met to qualify for the discount.

Property Tax Exemptions in Disaster-Hit Areas

Property owners in areas affected by earthquakes, wildfires or floods may also be exempt from paying ENFIA. Eligibility depends on the specific tax measures in place for each affected area and the conditions attached to them.

How Much Can Homeowners Save by Insuring Their Properties?

More than 420,000 taxpayers who have insured their homes against natural disasters are expected to benefit from an ENFIA discount of up to 20%.

The size of the reduction depends on the property’s taxable value:

20% discount: Homes with a taxable value of up to 500,000 euros.

10% discount: Homes with a taxable value above 500,000 euros.

The discounts apply to qualifying insured homes and are separate from the exemptions available to low-income households and residents of designated communities.

Source: tovima.com