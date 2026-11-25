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Greek households are expected to keep their Christmas and New Year’s shopping budgets largely unchanged in 2026, with most consumers planning to spend roughly the same amount as they did last year, according to a new survey by EY Greece.

Some 63% of Greek consumers intend to maintain their holiday spending at last year’s levels, while 24% plan to spend less. Just 9% expect to increase their spending, down from 13% in 2025.

The findings come from the first wave of the EY Future Consumer Index Greece 2026, a consumer survey conducted by EY Greece in collaboration with MRB and Choose S.A.’s Strategy and Research division. The full findings are expected to be presented in the coming months.

Most households budget between €100 and €500

Around 70% of respondents expect to spend between €100 and €500 during the holiday season. Of these, 42% plan to allocate between €100 and €250, while 28% expect to spend between €250 and €500.

Another 16% intend to keep their spending below €100, while only 2% expect to exceed €1,000.

Food and beverages are the leading shopping priority, with 64% of consumers planning purchases in this category. The figure rises to 69% among people aged 40-49 and 72% among those aged 50-64.

Clothing and accessories rank second, with 53% intending to make purchases, rising to 63% among consumers aged 30-39.

Personal care and beauty products follow at 31%, with the figure reaching 43% among women. Meanwhile, 29% plan to spend on experiences, including dining out, concerts, tickets and travel.

Technology products and electronic devices are on the shopping lists of 24% of respondents, with stronger interest among men and younger consumers aged 18-29. Toys account for 21% of planned purchases, while 20% intend to buy household and kitchen items.

Price matters, but trust and quality remain priorities

Getting the best possible price or finding a good deal is the leading consideration for 60% of consumers when making holiday purchases.

However, shoppers are also weighing other factors. Trust in a product, brand or retailer ranks as the second most important consideration, cited by 41% of respondents, followed by product quality at 37%.

Sustainability ranks lower, at 16%, while just 7% identify a sense of luxury as an important factor.

Preferences also vary across age groups. Trust carries greater weight among consumers aged 40-49 and 50-64, at 45% and 47%, respectively.

Consumers aged 30-39 place greater emphasis on reviews from other shoppers (31%), the convenience of purchasing, delivery and returns (24%), and innovation (22%).

Most Greeks plan to spend the holidays at home

Spending time with family and friends remains central to the holiday season. Some 55% of respondents plan to celebrate at home with loved ones, while 42% intend to buy gifts.

Consumers aged 30-39 are more likely than average to attend holiday events, with 30% planning to do so, compared with 21% of respondents overall. They are also more likely to plan trips abroad, at 16%, compared with 10% across the full sample.

Efforts to limit household spending and avoid food waste remain evident, although fewer consumers plan to reduce unnecessary food consumption this year. The share of respondents who intend to avoid wasting food and cooking more than necessary fell to 26%, from 32% in 2025.

Spending on Christmas decorations is also expected to decline, with 15% planning to spend money on decorating their homes, compared with 20% last year.

Physical stores remain the preferred shopping channel

Despite the continued importance of online shopping, physical stores are expected to dominate holiday purchases.

More than half of respondents (51%) plan to make most of their purchases in brick-and-mortar stores, while 17% intend to divide their shopping approximately equally between online and physical retailers.

Overall, physical stores will account for 68% of consumers’ preferred shopping activity, compared with 44% for online channels.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming an increasingly popular shopping tool. Two-thirds of respondents (66%) have used or intend to use AI tools for their holiday purchases.

The most common applications include comparing products or prices (57%), finding deals and offers (48%), and getting gift ideas (41%). Among consumers aged 18-39, approximately one in two has already used AI for shopping.

EY executives highlight changing consumer expectations

Thanos Mavros, EY Greece partner and head of the Retail and Consumer Products sector for Southeast Europe, said the findings reflected the pressure on household budgets and the growing demands of consumers seeking the best possible value for money.

“Quality, product reliability and trust in the brand and the store are equally important differentiating factors as price,” he said.

Businesses, he added, must go beyond attracting customers through discounts and develop a comprehensive value proposition combining competitive prices, quality and trust.

Achilleas Arvanitis, EY Greece partner and head of EY Studio+ in Greece and the Europe Central region, highlighted the need for retailers to adapt to different consumer needs and shopping preferences.

The strong presence of physical stores, alongside the continued importance of online shopping, underscores the need for a consistent experience across all sales channels, he said.

Differences in preferences between age groups also create opportunities for more personalized offers. Retailers must combine convenience, personalized service and appropriate product choices with consistent value for money, Arvanitis added.

Source: tovima.com