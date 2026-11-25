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lter Ego Media drew strong interest from international institutional investors at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt, where CEO Ioannis Vrentzos wrapped up the group’s three-day visit with a presentation on Wednesday, November 25. The company’s management also held one-on-one meetings with representatives of major German asset managers and specialist investment firms.

Organised by Deutsche Börse, the forum marked its 30th anniversary this year. According to the organisers, it brought together around 270 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of nearly €1.3 trillion. One in four of the participating companies was based outside Germany.

Vrentzos said the group had completed the investment programme funded by its initial public offering. The focus now, he said, is on growing the business organically and making the most of recent investments, while continuing to assess new opportunities. He also highlighted two priorities for the company’s shares: improving trading liquidity and attracting new institutional investors from Greece and abroad.

The Frankfurt meetings followed the group’s presentation at the Euronext Mid Cap Conference in Athens earlier this month. The next stop is Paris, where the company will meet investors with support from TP ICAP Midcap. It will then attend the Morgan Stanley & Euronext Athens Greek Investment Conference in London on November 30 and December 1, followed by an investor roadshow in Dublin on December 2.

Source: tovima.com