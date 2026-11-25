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Oikonomikos Tachydromos (ot.gr) will host its eighth OT FORUM on Dec. 1-2, as successive crises test economies, businesses and social cohesion and financial institutions and central bankers warn of mounting uncertainty and heightened geopolitical risks.

The two-day forum, to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old Tobacco Factory in central Athens, will bring together leading figures from the business, financial, academic and political communities to discuss “Resilience in an Era of Volatility.”

The two-day forum aims to explore ways of strengthening the economy and safeguarding social cohesion while sustaining growth in an increasingly uncertain international environment.

The challenges facing economies, businesses

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty has become a defining feature of the international landscape. Armed conflicts, trade tariffs, climate change, cyberattacks, hybrid threats and rapid advances in artificial intelligence are placing growing pressure on social cohesion and testing the resilience of economies, markets and businesses.

Through discussions involving representatives from politics, diplomacy, academia, finance and industry, the eighth OT FORUM will examine the development of a new productive model capable of withstanding successive crises, as well as the flexibility and adaptability businesses need to respond to emerging challenges.

Other issues on the agenda include investment opportunities that can strengthen companies, the impact of artificial intelligence on financial and business models, defenses against cyberattacks and hybrid threats, and ways of ensuring that economic growth delivers benefits to both society and shareholders.

The forum will also address opportunities arising from the development of a unified capital market, the contribution of energy to economic resilience, and the role of industry, trade and logistics in sustainable growth. Policy proposals for maintaining sustainable growth while ensuring social justice will also be discussed.

100 Years of the Oikonomikos Tachydromos

The eighth OT FORUM is also dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Oikonomikos Tachydromos (ot.gr), whose first issue was published on April 11, 1926, as a weekly edition of the newspaper Eleftheron Vima.

The anniversary follows the seventh OT FORUM, held on June 11-12, 2026, which was also part of the centennial celebrations.

Over the past century, the publication has documented developments in the Greek economy, business and society. After suspending publication during the wartime period, it resumed in 1954 and continued in print until 2004. It returned as a digital publication in April 2021 through ot.gr, subsequently establishing the OT FORUM as a platform for public debate and discussion with leading figures in politics, business and international affairs.

Program highlights

The program includes discussions on the resilience of the Greek and European economies, investment and the country’s productive transformation, inflation and interest rates, energy security, capital markets and the financing of growth after the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Among the scheduled speakers are Economy and Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Bank of Greece Deputy Governor Dimitrios Tsomokos, National Bank of Greece (NBG) Chairman Gikas Hardouvelis and IOBE Director General Nikos Vettas.

The agenda also features discussions on cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence, hybrid threats, defense industry prospects, diplomacy and the eastern Mediterranean.

Speakers listed include Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, former president of the republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Communist Party (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

The forum will be livestreamed on ot.gr and in.gr.

The full program is available here.

Source: tovima.com