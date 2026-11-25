Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece is moving ahead with two new procurement procedures under its 350-million-euro national space program, HELLAS–SPACE 2.0, covering the development of three high-resolution thermal imaging satellites and a mission to demonstrate technologies for the inspection and servicing of satellites in orbit.

The tenders are being conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA), in coopersation with the ministry of digital governance and AI, along with the Hellenic Space Center (ELKED).

The new projects follow the launch on Nov. 12 of the program’s first tender, worth 69 million euros, for the development of a national constellation of three very-high-resolution optical Earth-observation satellites.

HELLAS–SPACE 2.0, announced in June, represents the second phase of Greece’s national space program and is financed through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. With a total budget of 350 million euros, it builds on the first National Microsatellite Program and aims to expand Greece’s technological capabilities, strengthen strategic autonomy and develop a domestic space industry.

Thermal observation day and night

The three new thermal imaging satellites, with a reported budget of 68 million euros, will complement optical observation systems by detecting heat signatures that conventional imaging cannot capture.

Their sensors will allow Greece to monitor its territory during both daytime and nighttime, with applications in civil protection, infrastructure surveillance and environmental monitoring.

Of particular importance is their potential contribution to wildfire management. Satellite data will help authorities identify hotspots at an early stage and map active fire fronts, including during nighttime operations, providing additional information for the management of natural disasters.

The system will also support the surveillance of critical and energy infrastructure, as well as border areas. In environmental monitoring, thermal imagery will make it possible to study phenomena such as the urban heat island effect, whereby cities record higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas.

The new satellites will add to Greece’s existing thermal observation capabilities. A separate constellation of four low-orbit thermal microsatellites, developed with German company OroraTech, had already transmitted its first images in June 2026. The system was designed specifically to detect forest fires and smaller heat sources, providing more frequent observations of high-risk areas.

Microsatellite to test in-orbit servicing technologies

The second project concerns the initial study and design of a space mission, with a reported budget of 42 million euros, involving at least one microsatellite.

The objective is to demonstrate technologies that would allow a spacecraft to autonomously approach another object in orbit, perform rendezvous and proximity operations, inspect it and collect information about its condition.

The mission is intended to develop Greek expertise in technologies that could eventually support the maintenance, assembly and construction of infrastructure in space.

The project includes defining mission requirements, designing the microsatellite and its ground-support systems, and preparing an operational plan. The initial procurement concerns the first development phases, rather than the immediate deployment of a fully operational satellite-servicing system.

Such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as the number of satellites in orbit increases and the safe operation of space infrastructure becomes a more pressing concern. In the longer term, the technologies could support the repair and maintenance of satellites, extending their operational lifetimes and reducing the need to replace damaged equipment.

Source: tovima.com