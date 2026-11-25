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Alter Ego Media announced its intention to proceed with a share capital increase of approximately €40 million through cash contributions and the issuance of new shares, using a book-building process to determine demand. The company plans to offer the new shares through a public offering in Greece and have them admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Athens.

The capital increase is intended to support the group’s investment program, including acquisitions and equity participations, investments in audiovisual content production and the acquisition of intellectual property rights (IP rights) and assets. The proceeds will also finance the development, expansion and upgrading of infrastructure and services, including investments in technology, facilities, cultural activities, performance venues and entertainment.

The public offering and admission of the new shares to trading are expected to be exempt from the obligation to publish a prospectus under the relevant provisions of the EU Prospectus Regulation. Instead, the company will prepare a document containing the information required under Annex IX of the regulation, which will be submitted to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and published in accordance with applicable legislation. The document will provide further details on the investment plan and the intended allocation of the proceeds.

Under the proposed terms, statutory pre-emption rights will be disapplied, with a priority allocation mechanism for existing shareholders who participate in the public offering. The precise terms of this mechanism will be determined by the company’s Board of Directors.

The company’s major shareholder, Evangelos Marinakis, who directly and indirectly holds approximately 74.6% of its total ordinary voting shares, has expressed interest in participating in the increase, provided that it is not fully subscribed by other existing shareholders and/or new investors. His participation could cover up to the proportion of the approved increase corresponding to his shareholding.

Alter Ego Media intends to appoint Piraeus Bank and EUROXX Securities Investment Services as advisers and placement coordinators, with the possibility of additional placement agents joining the syndicate.

The final decision on the capital increase will be taken by the company’s Board of Directors, under Article 24 of Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to authorization granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2025. The authorization was registered with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI) under number 5406093.

The company is targeting completion of the capital increase and admission of the new shares to trading by the end of 2026, subject to market conditions as assessed by the Board of Directors.

Full Company Announcement

The following is Alter Ego Media’s announcement:

CAPITAL RAISING THROUGH A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

Intention to launch a share capital increase of an amount in the region of €40 million through cash contributions.

Offer of the new shares through a public offering in Greece and their admission to trading on Euronext Athens.

Intention to disapply pre-emption rights, with priority allocation to existing shareholders who participate in the public offering.

Intention of the major shareholder, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, to participate for up to the amount corresponding to his shareholding, provided that the increase is not fully subscribed by other existing shareholders and/or new investors.

Targeted completion of the increase and admission of the new shares to trading by the end of 2026.

Alter Ego Media S.A. (the “Company”) announces its intention to pursue a share capital increase through payment in cash (the “Share Capital Increase”) and the issuance of new shares (the “New Shares”), through a book-building process, with the aim of raising an amount in the region of €40 million.

The Share Capital Increase will aim to support the Company’s investment planning, including, in particular, financing the performance of acquisitions or equity participations, investing in audiovisual content productions and acquiring intellectual property rights and assets (IP rights), as well as developing, expanding and upgrading the Group’s infrastructure and services, including investments in technology, facilities, and cultural, performance and entertainment venues.

The Company plans to offer the New Shares through a public offering in Greece (the “Public Offering”) and to have them admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Athens, with both the Public Offering and the admission to trading being exempt from the obligation to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 1(4)(db) and Article 1(5)(ba), respectively, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Regulation”).

In connection with the Public Offering and the admission of the New Shares, a document containing the information required under Annex IX to the Regulation will be prepared, submitted to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and published as provided in applicable law. The above document will provide further details on the Company’s investment plan and on the use of the funds to be raised in general.

The intention of the Company is to carry out the Share Capital Increase by disapplying pre-emption rights, subject, however, to the application of a priority allocation mechanism for the allotment of New Shares to the Company’s existing shareholders who participate in the Public Offering, in a manner to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Advisers and Placement Coordinators

The Company intends to appoint “Piraeus Bank S.A.” and “EUROXX Securities Investment Services S.A.” as Advisers and Placement Coordinators, with the possibility of other Placement Agents also joining the syndicate.

Participation of the Major Shareholder

The Company’s major shareholder, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, who directly and indirectly holds approx. 74.6% of the Company’s total ordinary voting shares, has expressed to the Company his interest in participating in the Share Capital Increase, should the Company’s Board of Directors take a final decision to proceed, provided that the increase is not fully subscribed by other existing shareholders and/or new investors.

He has indicated that, in that event, his participation could cover up to the portion of the total amount of the approved increase corresponding to his percentage shareholding in the Company’s share capital.

Decision of the Board of Directors and Indicative Timetable

The Share Capital Increase will be resolved upon by the Company’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 24 of Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the relevant authorization granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 June 2025 and registered with the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) under registration number 5406093.

The Company aims to complete the Share Capital Increase process and have the New Shares admitted to trading on Euronext Athens by the end of 2026, if so permitted by market conditions, as these will be assessed by the Company’s Board of Directors.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament on market abuse and Article 4.1 of the Euronext Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, as in force.

Source: tovima.com